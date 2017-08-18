Camplex OM4 Fiber Cable Series for 10/40/100Gb Applications

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – August 17, 2017 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, is now offering an OM4 multimode fiber optic cable series for 10, 40, and 100 Gigabit applications in patch panels and network infrastructure. The new Camplex OM4s provide better performance over longer distances with lower attenuation and lower insertion losses. Backwards compatible with existing OM3 systems, the cables are available in duplex or simplex, and with a variety of connector configurations and lengths.

For more information about the OM4 series, go towww.camplex.com.

About Camplex

Camplex, a division of Tower Products Incorporated, is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop. Camplex fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.