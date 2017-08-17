ENCO Instant Playout Solutions Take the Stage at IBC2017

Southfield, MI,August 17, 2017–ENCO’s format-flexible, cost-effective and intuitive approach to instant media playout will be front and center at the company’s IBC2017 stand in Amsterdam this year, with complete demonstrations of its ClipFire video and HotShot3 audio systems.

Introduced in late 2016, ClipFire is an all-in-one appliance that brings true affordability to professional instant video playout. Ideal for use in TV studios, mobile production trucks/OB vans and venue control rooms, ClipFire brings exciting visual enhancements to news and action-driven programming without the complication of traditional server-based architectures. Instead, ClipFire’s fully graphical interface is optimized for high-speed, touch-screen operation without an external keyboard or mouse. Support for SD, HD and UHD resolutions with built-in up/down/cross conversion and native codec support ensures users can work across multiple formats and without complicated transcoding needs to support file playback.

HotShot3 leverages a similar design to ClipFire for the purpose of live, instant audio playout. Like ClipFire, HotShot3 provides instant access to local and network audio assets, with an intuitive interface ideal for control rooms, audio suites and mobile production trucks. HotShot provides playback options on a pre-labeled 80-button keypad or touchscreen operation – as well as remote operation using an iPad – with support for both stereo and surround sound to support all broadcast and production applications.

Both systems adopt ENCO’s on-screen “button box” layout to accelerate learning curves and allow users to navigate up to hundreds of active icons with ease, each displaying a visual thunmbnail with clip information. Users can fire instant playback of video, audio or graphics with a single tap, with customizable options for different productions without limiting the number of available clips.

“ClipFire and HotShot3 bring affordable instant playout options to the industry without any need for advance, intense training sessions to learn the operation,” said Ken Frommert, President of ENCO. “It’s a simpler user experience without any sacrifice to quality, reliability or feature sets, ensuring that professional-quality media playout is now accessible to virtually any broadcaster, content producer or media organization.”

ENCO will show both systems at 8.D74 during IBC2017, which takes place September 15-19 at the RAI Amsterdam.

About ENCO

Founded in 1983, ENCO pioneered the use of computer-based, digital audio and program automation for radio station andTV studios.The company has since evolved its product line to cross all aspects of today’s automated broadcast and production workflows, including closed-captioning, visual radio, audio compliance, instant media playout, remote contribution, and cloud-based web streaming. Its two flagship systems, DAD and MOM, bring the industry’s best reliability, cost-efficiency and intuitive operation to automated radio and TV operations worldwide. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a global distribution network, plus a growing network of partnerships with complementary industry vendors. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.