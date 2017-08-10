AMC Networks International Iberia upgrades Tedial MAM System to Tedial Evolution

Malaga, Spain --Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced thatits long-term customer, AMCNI Iberia, has re-organized its operations by incorporating the latest Tedial technology and workflow engine - the multiple award-winning Tedial Evolution - in an effort to maximize efficiency. AMCNI Iberia has used this upgrade to future-proof its workflows and optimize its operations.

AMCI Iberia, consistently distinguished by its world-class, efficient operation, manages multiple sites in Madrid and Barcelona. Utilizing Tedial technology since 2009, the company were pioneers in organizing their operation with automatic workflows to leverage external and remote resources. From the beginning implementation, the system has supported workflow flexibility, often modified and extended, adapting to evolving business needs, including the introduction of 4K video, VOD versioning requirements, and extending the number of channels.

Now, with the upgrade to Tedial Evolution, AMCNI Iberia will benefit from new features inherent in the platform, such as the use of the Tedial innovative Mediaset metadata handling capabilities to supply and automate management of additional subtitles and audio files.

The Tedial Evolution BPM engine is designed specifically for media and is prepared to execute millions of workflows.This upgrade to Tedial Evolution provides AMCNI Iberia with new functionality, and from an operational viewpoint, provides the company with an opportunity to redefine workflows to adapt to new trends in its business and focus the solution on increased efficiency throughout its operation.

“Modern orchestration with Tedial Evolution is the most reliable method of preparing your company for future growth and expansion. We are proud that AMCNI Iberia continues to base its profitability on Tedial software and workflow solutions,” says Esther Mesas, Tedial’s CSMO.

Tedial will be showing the Evolution system at IBC 2017, RAI Stand # 8.B41 in Amsterdam, from September 15 to 19.

About Tedial



17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

About Amc Networks International Iberia

AMC Networks International – Iberia is the largest independent producer of thematic channels for Spain and Portugal. The company currently produces and distributes 25 television channels: AMC (Spain and Portugal), Canal Hollywood (Spain and Portugal), SundanceTV, XTRM, Somos, DARK, Odisea, Odisseia, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda (Spain and Portugal), Sol Música, Historia (Spain and Portugal), A&E (Spain and Portugal), Crimen + Investigación (Spain and Portugal), Biggs, Blast and Machinima (Spain and Portugal).

Historia, A&E and Crimen + Investigación are produced in the Iberian market by The History Channel Iberia, a joint venture between AMC Networks International Iberia and A + E Networks.

Canal Hollywood Portugal, Canal Panda Portugal, Biggs and Blast are produced exclusively for the Portuguese market through DREAMIA, a 50% owned company by AMC Networks International – Iberia and NOS.

