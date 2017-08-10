Elements Expands Team with New Pre-Sales Specialist

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has named Carsten Mauel as the latest recruit to its growing team of media workflow experts. He takes up his new role as Pre-Sales Engineer immediately, working from ELEMENTS’ head office in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carsten on board and to benefit from his versatile experience in the field of media&entertainment, both on the IT and the production side,” said André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “Since we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible consulting, we are confident that Carsten will advise our clientele in Europe, Middle East and Africa in the most professional and beneficial manner.”

With more than 15 years of experience in leading positions, coordinating large-scale IT environments in renowned broadcast and production facilities, Carsten Mauel adds both vast technical know-how and in-depth practical knowledge to the team at ELEMENTS.

“I am genuinely excited to join ELEMENTS,” says Mauel. ”Coming from the broadcast and production world myself, I can say that the shared storage solutions provide truly unique features that simplify collaboration and significantly enhance workflow processes for video professionals in the post-production and broadcast industry. I have never seen anything like ELEMENTS’ fully intuitive management and workflow enhancement features and management tools that are unsurpassed in simplicity for managing and maintaining the system.”

Mauel comes aboard the innovative developer just in time for the launch of ELEMENTS’ new ELEMENTS NAS, to be showcased at IBC 2017 for the first time as an expandable 60bay edition. The all-in-one server and storage solution, providing considerable 360TB of shared storage in only in 4U, supports 25/100GbEfor higher stream count performance and significantly higher small-file/random IO performance. In addition, ELEMENTS NAS supportsreal snapshots and VSS support as well as remote direct memory access (RDMA) for raw workflows on Linux (Flame/Baselight/Resolve).

