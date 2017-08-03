ELEMENTS Opens a World of Possibilities with Expanded Version of ELEMENTS NAS at IBC 2017

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, is opening a world of possibilities with the release of an expanded version of its popular ELEMENTS NAS storage solution at IBC 2017. NAS will now be available in a 60bay expandable version with 25/100GbE support, marking a departure from its reputation as an entry-level only unit and positioning it as a cost-effective alternative and fierce competitor of solutions that rely on the considerable expense of Fibre Channel connectivity. This latest addition to ELEMENTS line-up will be demonstrated at IBC 2017 on Stand 7.B08 alongside the Company’s flagship one-of-a-kind ELEMENTS ONE SAN/NAS server, ELEMENTS GATEWAY and ELEMENTS CUBE.

ELEMENTS NAS, previously offered in only a 24bay configuration, provides the features and benefits of big brother ELEMENTS ONE - including the full package of workflow enhancement tools and the optional Media Library - in an easily integrated storage solution ideal for smaller workgroups without the need for block-level access. No IT skills are required, making set-up quick and easy with a rapid path to collaboration.

IBC attendees will be the first to see the new ELEMENTS NAS 60bay version, expandable via JBODs, with all new improvements, such as real snapshots, VSS and ACL support, higher stream count performance, significantly higher small-file/random IO performance and the same RAID controller layout as ELEMENTS ONE.

“We are delighted to introduce an expandable NAS storage solution at IBC that incorporates the features needed to easily accomplish collaborative editing,” says André Kamps, ELEMENTS CEO. “What’s even more exciting, however, is the support of remote direct memory access (RDMA) for raw workflows on Linux (Flame/Baselight/Resolve). We’re anxious to share this development with our customers and the market at large at IBC.”

ELEMENTS NAS 60bay will be showcasedat IBC 2017 on Stand 7.B08.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

ELEMENTS HQ: Parkstraße 31, 40477 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-5350

ELEMENTS US: PO Box 7304, Burbank, CA, USA. t: +1-818-876-5850

www.elements.tv

ELEMENTS PR Contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmoon.tv

P +1 845 512 8283

ENDS