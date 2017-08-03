ELEMENTS to Debut New Cloud Feature at IBC 2017

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, is making it easier to access the Cloud! The Company has announced plans to present its new and secure option to push projects or media assets to the CLOUD via ELEMENTS own GUI at IBC 2017 in Stand 7.B08.

The new Cloud feature, embedded in ELEMENTS Media Library, allows all connected workstations to share assets through a private cloud, directly from within ELEMENTS’ GUI. With a simple mouse click every operator from any workstation, even those without direct internet access, can initiate the upload and create a link to the specific video in the cloud, or leverage the “auto-upload” functionality allowing operators to automatically load assets to a new cloud-hosted web platform for easy external access.

“Following our basic principle to make processes safe, simple and fast for the user, we have managed to create our new feature in the most efficient fashion,” said André Kamps, ELEMENTS CEO. “Instead of uploading the big hi-res file, our Cloud feature uses the smaller Proxy-version of a clip, reducing upload times significantly. Now entire projects can be stored, shared and recalled with just a keystroke, making collaboration from anywhere convenient and easy.”

The sleek web portal allows the Cloud to be easily accessible directly from within the ELEMENTS system via various applications including ELEMENTS Filemanager, Media Library and Task Manager. Customers can direct clients to view clips on an individually branded Cloud-based Portal, giving the impression of an on-premise, self-hosted storage. Identical to the use of the Media Library as a communication portal, viewers accessing the assets through the cloud are invited to leave comments and even drawings on the image. All annotations are integrated and synced to ELEMENTS Media Library.

The new feature will become part of ELEMENTS’ comprehensive workflow management tool-set that provides a fully intuitive graphical user interface for professionally managing, presenting and sharing media assets. The unique web-based workflow enhancement feature set is embedded in ELEMENTS appliances ONE, NAS, GATEWAY, SAN and the mobile appliance CUBE. The optional Media Library, a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use media asset management tool is fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, such as Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro and others, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from the Media Library to any other editing application. The Media Library also fully supports Avid bin-locking and project sharing.

The entire solution is being demonstrated on ELEMENTS’ stand # 7.B08 in the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

ELEMENTS HQ: Parkstraße 31, 40477 Dusseldorf, Germany. t: +49-211-749-5350

ELEMENTS US: PO Box 7304, Burbank, CA, USA. t: +1-818-876-5850

www.elements.tv

ELEMENTS PR Contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener (PR)

harriet@desertmoon.tv

P +1 845 512 828

