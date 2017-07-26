PHABRIX at IBC2017

PHABRIX will launch SMPTE 2110 IP signal generation and analysis instruments for its Qx range, along with enhanced HDR visualization capabilities and strengthened support for audio generation, plus moving test patterns. The new IP decapsulation/encapsulation option for the Sx TAG portable range will also be debuted at IBC2017, along with 2K-SDI monitoring and a more versatile, dual instrument display with the Rx 2000 rackmount generator/analyser.

PHABRIX

IBC2017 Preview

Stand 10.B12

Qx Range With SMPTE 2110 IP Generation/Analysis and Enhanced HDR Visualization

The Qx range offers IP, 4K/UHD and high dynamic range (HDR)/wide colour gamut (WCG) generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. It provides fast access to all the advanced, hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement instruments required for transitioning to the next generation of video formats.

The new high-performance IP toolset for SMPTE ST-2110 and ST-2022-6 includes packet interval timing (PIT) analysis for rapid diagnosis of packet congestion, packet loss, and jitter. There's also PIT logging for longer-term network monitoring, and a packet profile generator for stress testing video networks to ensure robust operation.

The Qx range's comprehensive HDR and WCG toolset offers new instruments to enhance the visualization and analysis of 4K/UHD and HD-SDI content to speed workflows. The HDR/WCG tools include a signal generator, CIE chart, luminance heat-map, vectorscope, and waveform, all supporting Dolby PQ.

The UHD/HD-SDI analysis capabilities have also been enhanced with audio generation/embedding plus a new range of moving test patterns. The Qx range's 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI physical layer analysis is ultra-responsive and employs real-time eye (RTE™) technology to highlight any SMPTE compliance issues. These analysis workflows are now strengthened with automation, which allows testing to be performed faster, more reliably, and at lower cost.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/PHABRIX-Qx-12G-Generator-and-Analyser.jpg

Photo Caption: PHABRIX's Qx Range Delivers SMPTE 2110 IP Generation/Analysis and Enhanced HDR Visualization

PHABRIX Products Making Their Debut at IBC2017

IP Option for Sx TAG Portable Generator/Analyser

PHABRIX's ultra-portable Sx TAG signal generator, analyser, and monitoring instrument is now available with SMPTE 2022-6 IP encapsulation/decapsulation. The Sx TAG also operates with 3G/HD/SD-SDI and analogue video, and it can be used in remote locations with monitoring over a network.

Key instruments include a multiformat waveform and vectorscope, as well as video monitoring using a 16:9 screen plus 16-channel audio monitoring. An intuitive, colour-coded interface speeds testing workflows, and operation with mains or battery power provides versatility on the move.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/PHABRIX-Sx-TAG-Portable-Generator-and-Analyser.jpg

Photo Caption: PHABRIX's Sx TAG Portable Generator/Analyser With IP Encapsulation/Decapsulation

Rx 2000 Rack-mounted Generator/Analyser With Built-in, Dual Instrument Display

Ideal for OB trucks and broadcast monitoring, the PHABRIX Rx 2000 rack-mounted generator, analyser, and monitoring system has been enhanced with 2K-SDI support and more flexible, built-in instrument displays. Both integrated monitors can now present a wide array of test instruments to offer greater versatility.

Rx 2000 can monitor up to four channels using an external display, with up to 16 instruments per channel. The advanced Rx range provides faster fault diagnosis, using 3G/HD/SD video capture for intermittent errors plus remote access.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/PHABRIX-Rx-2000-Generator-and-Analyser.jpg

Photo Caption: PHABRIX's Rx 2000 Generator/Analyser With 2K-SDI Support and Flexible, Built-in Instrument Display

Company Quote:

"As the broadcast market adopts IP video infrastructures, there's a need for new types of test and measurement tools, which can quickly diagnosis problems like packet congestion, packet loss, and jitter. Importantly, there's also a real demand for instruments that allow preventative stress testing of video networks. We're excited to highlight new SMPTE 2110 IP tools at IBC2017 that directly address these fundamental requirements."

-- Neil Sharpe, Head of Marketing at PHABRIX

Company Overview

PHABRIX is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. The product portfolio includes the top-of-the range Qx 12G for hybrid IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/WCG signal generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. The advanced, rackmount Rx range provides fast intermittent fault diagnosis in 3G/HD-SDI environments, using video capture and remote access. For applications demanding ultra-portable instruments, the company also offers the award-winning Sx range.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@PHABRIXLTD%20products%20at%20%23IBCShow%202017%20on%20stand%2010.B12%20-%20https://goo.gl/nfcU5x%20@IBCShow