DTC Domo Broadcast will launch AEON-TX wireless 4K transmitter at IBC 2017

IBC 2017, 15 – 19 September, Stand 1.F41: At IBC 2017, DTC Domo Broadcast (DTC) will launch AEON-TX, a new HEVC transmitter for wireless 4K UHD video.

DTC Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport said, “It is exciting to watch the development and possibilities of POV cameras for live broadcast; UAV use; virtual and augmented reality; 360 camera viewing; and IP delivery. However, it is the increasing adoption of UHD and HDR on a global scale that is really compelling.

“At IBC we will launch a UHD solution that makes it possible to wirelessly transmit 4K video. We believe broadcasters will be excited about AEON-TX, not for just its UHD and HDR capabilities but its ability to take advantage of next-generation HEVC compression technology. The new transmitter and decoder can handle significantly higher bit-rates than we have seen before, making wireless 4K transmission possible for the first time. We expect it to be the most exciting product being launched at IBC, and a perfect addition to DTC’s wireless camera system portfolio.”

DTC will also show its miniature Broadcast Nano HD transmitter for the first time in Europe. Broadcast Nano now incorporates a control panel; robust, broadcast-standard connectors; and forced cooling that provides significantly improved thermal performance. These improvements enable production teams to capture high definition POV images in camera situations not previously possible due to equipment size and battery run-time limitations.

DTC’s feature-rich camera back OBTX and multi-functioning PRORXD will also feature at IBC, with added benefits including dual pedestal DVB-T for high bit-rate studio applications.

