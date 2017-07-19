ABOX42 IBC2017 Exhibitor Preview

With the rapid convergence of internet and TV technologies, today's operators have a unique opportunity to launch more advanced and compelling subscriber offerings. To be successful, they must partner with a technology provider that is experienced in the IPTV, OTT and Smart Home Services environments.

At IBC2017, ABOX42 -- a leading provider of next-generation IPTV, OTT (Cloud TV) and Hybrid-DVB Smart STBs and Operator Smart Home Service solutions -- will demonstrate the latest innovations for operators. With ABOX42's solutions, operators can differentiate themselves from the competition and increase revenue streams. ABOX42's customized STB solutions have been deployed for over 120 different TV applications and OTT services worldwide.

Sept. 15-19

Amsterdam

ABOX42 -- Stand 14.C17

Key Technology Demos

Innovations to dotCOM STB Family Include 4K/UHD TV Support and MPEG DASH Playout

M-35 Series Smart STB

At IBC2017, ABOX42 will demonstrate its new M35 Series high-end, smart STB for the global operator market. Offering a seamless upgrade path to 4K and UHD TV, the M35 STB is the perfect solution for operators wanting to support an HD and UHD platform, side-by-side, in a user deployment without requiring any changes to the software or service. The M35 Series offers premium content security, allowing operators to meet the stringent requirements of 4K and UHD Hollywood content.

Advanced MPEG DASH Playout Demo

ABOX42 will demonstrate advanced MPEG DASH playout at IBC2017, with support for live TV, local recording, restart TV, cloud recording and time-shift TV. Through MPEG DASH and the adaptive streaming standard, operators can provide a complete television experience delivered over OTT and managed IP networks. ABOX42's MPEG DASH-based TV solution includes multi-audio, teletext, subtitle, and HbbTV support to ensure a superior viewing and listening experience for end customers.

dotIO Smart Home Solution Opens Up Untapped Revenue Streams for Operators

dotIO End-to-End Operator Smart Home Solution

ABOX42's dotIO end-to-end Smart Home Solution provides operators with all of the essential hardware, cloud and mobile components they need to offer compelling services to end-users. With dotIO, operators can quickly roll out innovative smart home services as an extension of their existing service offerings and multi-service bundles to generate additional revenue streams within the customer base, acquire new subscribers and reduce churn.

dotIO does not require any integration on the operator side; everything is fully managed and controlled by ABOX42. As a result, smart home services can be easily deployed within a short timeframe. The ABOX42 dotIO end-to-end platform includes sensors, a secure gateway, software, big data, cloud and mobile applications for iOS and Android(TM) devices, as well as ready-made business models.

At IBC2017, ABOX42 will showcase the latest version of its smart home and smart living solution, which offers maximum security and robustness, a long lifecycle, and a managed roadmap of sensors and use cases driven by the company. During the show attendees can see real-world use cases and a sneak preview of new sensors. Prepared starter-kits and low-cost sensors will also be on display.

As a member of the Zigbee Alliance, ABOX42 is committed to providing an open and secure smart home experience.

Secure Camera for dotIO Sensor Range

At IBC2017, ABOX42 will introduce a new camera for its dotIO Smart Home Solution sensor family. The camera features a built-in privacy module that guarantees high security, allowing only end-customers to view pictures and videos outside the home, with 270-degree motion.

Executive Speaking Sessions and Events at IBC2017

IBC Content Everywhere Hub Session

ABOX42 CEO and Founder Matthias Greve will participate in a speaking session at IBC2017 as a part of the IPTV/OTT Industry Forum Series moderated by Julian Clover of Broadband TV News. The event will take place at stand 14.J10 with technology partner Zattoo on Sept. 16 from 4:30-5:00 p.m. After the session is over, a drinks reception will follow in the Content Everywhere Hub networking area.

"This is the fifth event we've held with the IPTV/OTT Industry Forum, and each speaking session has always been widely attended, which speaks volumes about the importance of the subject matter we're presenting," said Greve. "Hosting this session is a great opportunity to educate the industry about the challenges, trends and opportunities currently impacting IPTV and OTT. We look forward to seeing both familiar and new faces."

To reserve your seat, please visit: www.abox42.com/event/ibc-2/

4K 4Charity Fun Run Sponsor

ABOX42 is a gold sponsor of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC2017, taking place Sept. 16 at 7:30 a.m. through Amsterdam's historic Amstelpark.

"We're thrilled to support the annual 4K 4Charity Fun Run at IBC in Amsterdam this year," said Akim Benamara, Head of Marketing and Communication at ABOX42. "Beyond technology innovation in the STB and Smart Home Services environment, ABOX42 is committed to giving back to the community, and we look forward to contributing to the global nonprofit Heifer International and local nonprofit Stichting NewTechKids."

Company Overview:

About ABOX42 (www.abox42.com) provides cutting-edge technology Set-Top-Box platforms and compelling solutions, suitable for any operator, or service provider project requiring a modern, future-proof and high-quality product from a mature supplier. ABOX42 lives up to the German engineering and quality standard while providing short lead-times for its All-In-One product approach that includes hardware, software, licenses, certification and service solutions for a competitive edge. With a diverse product line, ABOX42 covers the entire range from best price-performance to ultra-performance devices, including (the full package) all the tools needed to run and manage a successful TV service.

Building off its expertise, ABOX42 recently launched its dotIO Smart Home Solution for operators worldwide. With this Solution, operators will be able to launch additional services, increase customer loyalty and gain stronger presence in the end-user's home.

ABOX42's products and services are used by Telco operators, ISP, Cable operators and OTT companies on a world-wide basis.

