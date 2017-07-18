CUTTING EDGE ADDS FRANK ROMAN TO LOS ANGELES OFFICE TEAM

Burbank, CA — Cutting Edge, a California Media Systems Integrator, announced today that Frank Roman has joined the company as an in-house dedicated Sales representative in the company’s Burbank office. Roman brings years of experience with video production products and will ensure customers continue to receive the high level of service and attention to order fulfillment for which Cutting Edge is known.

“We are tremendously excited that Frank has joined our growing LA team,” says Zeke Margolis, Cutting Edge’s Senior Los Angeles Sales Executive. “Addition of a seasoned in-house Sales representative to our staff is another sign of Cutting Edge’s commitment to serve the southern California region as our business grows to meet the needs of content creators in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Roman was previously Regional Sales Manager for Sierra Automated Systems, an audio routing and network design company, and Sales Manager for Mizzen Media, a media engineering firm.

“Cutting Edge has a solid reputation for unparalleled service and broad technical expertise,” says Roman. “I am looking forward to working with Zeke and the rest of our Burbank-based team as we help clients adopt more efficient workflows, leverage the advantages of file-based production workflows, and maximize creativity.”

A father of four, and a dedicated LA Lakers fan, Roman is based in Cutting Edge’s Burbank office, which serves the heart of the world’s media and entertainment industry, including Los Angeles and Hollywood.

About Cutting Edge

Cutting Edge Audio & Video Group is a Media Systems Integrator providing technology solutions, professional services, and support to content creators nationwide. With offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, our clients include some of the most recognizable brands in media and entertainment, Fortune 500 corporations, and world-class sports organizations. For more information, visit ceag.com.