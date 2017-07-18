Suitcase TV announces executive appointment and Board-level promotions

IBC 2017, 15- 19 September, Stand 2.C10 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer, today announced that Kim Weis Hansen has been appointed as non-executive director.

Hansen has been a business consultant in Denmark for more than 20 years, with a background in IT, Broadcast and Sales, and will advise Suitcase TV on market strategies and the development of channel partnerships. Previous positions include as VP EMEA at The Fantastic Corporation, which went public; VP Sales Europe at Tellium which was later acquired; LogicWorks, also later taken public; and numerous other IT companies. Through his investment company Connexion4, Kim also focusses on environmentally friendly businesses and owns LED lighting specialist Luzon Europe. Kim currently sits on the board of four other companies in Denmark.

Suitcase TV Commercial Director Fraser Jardine said, “Kim’s appointment is an important development for us as we extend the reach of our storage, live production and MAM technologies worldwide. His market awareness and company development experience is a significant benefit to our team and, ultimately, our customers.”

In related internal moves, Suitcase Financial Controller Fiona Watt has been promoted to Financial Director as well as being appointed to the Suitcase TV Board of Directors. Watt came to Suitcase from KPMG in March 2016.

Suitcase Product Manager Ed Calverley has been promoted to Product Director, and has also been added to the Board. Calverley’s areas of responsibility include an already implemented programme of product improvements as well as evaluating opportunities for new product lines and solutions. The promotion enables Calverley to drive product development at boardroom level.

David Atkins, Technical director at Suitcase TV, said, “Ed will use the considerable skills and technologies built here at Suitcase TV over the last 15 years to create and leverage proven new approaches to broadcast technologies and workflows. With his dynamic style of product development, I’m confident those changes will be coming thick and fast.”