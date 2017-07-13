Pro Sound Effects Releases "Industrial Sounds With Soul" Library

BROOKLYN, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, today released Industrial Sounds with Soul. Featuring unique recordings of roaring factory ambience, hypnotic oscillating rhythmic machinery, metallic clanks, clicks, ticks and more, Industrial Sounds with Soul is a special collection recorded and designed by film sound legends, Ann Kroeber and Alan Splet. The variety, quality, and expressive character captured in this library will spark creative inspiration for sound professionals in film, television, game audio, music production and beyond.

Kroeber and Splet spent decades working for major directors such as David Lynch, Carroll Ballard, and Peter Weir - all while creating a massive personal recording collection known as Sound Mountain. Kroeber has since worked on or supplied sounds for film, television, and games - including 6 movies that won an Academy Award® in sound, and 7 additional nominations.

Industrial Sounds with Soul is the second exclusive release by Pro Sound Effects curated from the renowned Kroeber-Splet archive (Cinematic Winds was released in spring of 2017). Some sounds from the library were used in Playdead’s award-winning indie game, INSIDE. Pro Sound Effects sat down with INSIDE’s audio director, Martin Stig Andersen, to learn more about how he used these masterful recordings to creatively sculpt the game’s gripping sonic world.

“For me, it’s not about recreating reality. It’s about what else the sound can convey, and how you can trigger the player’s imagination,” says Martin Stig Andersen. “That’s a quality I like about Ann’s sounds - you get a feeling that each sound is about much more than what it actually represents.”

Industrial Sounds With Soul Key Features:

● 42 sound effects (638MB)

● 24-bit/48kHz broadcast WAV files

● Descriptive embedded metadata

● 100% Royalty-Free

● Download or flash drive delivery (+$40)

● Free Sampler available for download (2 sounds, 33MB)

Pricing:

The Industrial Sounds with Soul sound effects library is available now at $89 for a one-user lifetime license. A free sampler including two WAV files selected from the library is available for immediate download at prosoundeffects.com/industrial.

