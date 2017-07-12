FSR Promotes Two

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, has promoted two long-time employees. Paul Fitzsimmons has been named Manager, Trade Show Logistics & Sales Support, and Jamie Ersalesi has replaced Paul as Inside Sales Manager, promoted from her former position as Inside Sales Supervisor. FSR President Jan Sandri made the announcements from headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that the changes were effective as of May 1.

Fitzsimmons, a 25-year employee, takes the reins of FSR’s ambitious Trade Show schedule, accountable for overseeing all activities associated with planning and implementing 30+ annual company and industry events. Fitzsimmons’ trade show responsibilities include: designing and developing displays to showcase products – from tabletops to large-scale booths, organizing and shipping equipment, training staff and scheduling show coverage, facilitating production of literature and promotional items, plus arranging for at-show resources such as space, power and wifi.

In addition, Fitzsimmons serves in a sales support role, training and educating staff on the features, benefits and functionality of new and existing products so they can better answer customers’ questions and assist with purchasing options.

Ersalesi began her career at FSR as a High School student in 2004 and continued throughout college when she eventually rose to Customer Service Representative and Inside Sales Supervisor. Her recent promotion has elevated her to Inside Sales Manager reporting directly to Sandri. Ersalesi is responsible for strategic business planning and development, maintaining relationships with existing customers and cultivating new ones, overseeing the quality and consistency of day-to-day operations including order entries, repairs and returns, and ensuring the satisfaction of all customer service interactions. Ersalesi holds a degree in Business Management from Kean University where she graduated Cum Laude and with honors.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Paul and Jamie,” exclaimed Sandri. “Each has excelled in their responsibilities, demonstrating outstanding people and organizational skills, and making valuable contributions to the Company which have added to FSR’s success. We are delighted to acknowledge their time, service and loyalty by promoting them both.”

Fitzsimmons can be contacted at: PBF@fsrinc.com

Ersalesi can be contacted at: JLE@fsrinc.com.

