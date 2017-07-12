Toolfarm Offers Free Storyboarding Plug-in for a Limited Time

San Francisco, CA – July 12, 2017 –

Toolfarm.com, a leading global distributor and reseller of video, VFX, 3D, and motion graphics software applications and plug-ins, is offering a limited number of free 1-year subscriptions to Martini, PowerProduction Software’s storyboarding plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, and Magix VEGAS Pro. The regular price for a 1-year Martini subscription is $49.95.

Martini is a revolutionary post-production plug-in that brings the creativity of visualization into video editing. Rather than breaking the flow of a work-in-progress with "white-text-on-a-black-background" slugs, Martini easily creates shots that look like scenes that have yet to be shot. Loaded with hundreds of classic and unique shot styles, Martini's easy-to-use interface guides editors through the quick creation of composite shots. Editors can select a style, such as basic over-the-shoulder shots, two and three shots, and close-ups, as well as fight scenes, chase scenes, and other pre-composed multiple shot sequences. Then, editors can choose from hundreds of pre-loaded interiors, exteriors, custom digital location photos, and props.

The Martini storyboarding plug-in includes:

Hundreds of Unique Shots: Choose from hundreds of pre-designed, pre-laid out shots. Use the shots as-is or edit them in the Composite Frame so you can get just the right look for your scene. Characters come Standing, Walking, Running, Sitting, Jumping, and Prone plus Phoning, Punching, Driving, Typing, and Lounging.

Choose from hundreds of pre-designed, pre-laid out shots. Use the shots as-is or edit them in the Composite Frame so you can get just the right look for your scene. Characters come Standing, Walking, Running, Sitting, Jumping, and Prone plus Phoning, Punching, Driving, Typing, and Lounging. Great Looking Actors: Martini's great-looking, pre-drawn actors populate each shot style. Add multiple actors to your scene, change their poses, and zoom them in and out on their own unlimited layers. Easily create shots with a wide variety of looks.

Martini's great-looking, pre-drawn actors populate each shot style. Add multiple actors to your scene, change their poses, and zoom them in and out on their own unlimited layers. Easily create shots with a wide variety of looks. Props. Accentuate your scene with Martini’s props. Choose from hundreds of everyday objects such as vehicles, furniture, food, and animals.

Accentuate your scene with Martini’s props. Choose from hundreds of everyday objects such as vehicles, furniture, food, and animals. Hundreds of Backgrounds . Martini includes hundreds of exterior and interior locations that are optimized for storyboarding, providing the perfect background for your pre-vis sequences. Plus, it is easy to add your own digital art and photos.

. Martini includes hundreds of exterior and interior locations that are optimized for storyboarding, providing the perfect background for your pre-vis sequences. Plus, it is easy to add your own digital art and photos. Integration with Video Editors. Arrange frame objects, crop out what you don't need, and zoom in and out of everything you want in your scene. Then, save your visual ideas right into your Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, or MAGIX Vegas Pro timeline. Whether it's a shot, a sequence or even a pre-composed multi-shot, you can quickly and easily bring those shots right into your project.

Arrange frame objects, crop out what you don't need, and zoom in and out of everything you want in your scene. Then, save your visual ideas right into your Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, or MAGIX Vegas Pro timeline. Whether it's a shot, a sequence or even a pre-composed multi-shot, you can quickly and easily bring those shots right into your project. Add-on Characters, Props, Locations, and More. On top of all the great-looking graphics that are included with Martini, over 20 add-on libraries are available, dramatically expanding your options for customization. Add-On Character Libraries provide the option of integrating different genres, ethnicities, and artistic styles while Add-On Prop Libraries give more detail to your shots and scenes.

Toolfarm is giving away a limited number of free Martini 1-year subscriptions via the Toolfarm.com website. The regular price of a 1-year Martini subscription is $49.95 USD.

Toolfarm.com, based in San Francisco, is a leading global distributor and reseller of video, VFX, 3D animation, and motion graphics software applications and plug-ins. Toolfarm is known for its distribution focus, high-quality customer service, and original content and training.

