Viaccess-Orca IBC2017 Exhibitor Preview

The television and media environment is rapidly changing: TV Everywhere is quickly evolving and OTT delivery is increasingly gaining popularity among consumers. It's an exciting time for pay-TV operators and service providers. But to stay profitable in a competitive landscape they need to maximize the television experience. At IBC2017, Viaccess-Orca (VO), the global provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for personalized TV experiences, will demonstrate its latest innovations that help shape a smarter and safer TV experience.

Content Protection Innovations for Multiscreen Environments

Multi-DRM Suite Guarantees Premium Content Protection

At IBC2017, VO will showcase a feature-rich, end-to-end content protection solution for multiscreen TV services. VO's multi-DRM suite is one of the most powerful solutions on the market, offering pay-TV operators flexible and scalable possibilities for securing premium content on any device and in any delivery format. With the recent acquisition of Squadeo's multimedia QuickPlayer, VO allows operators to securely deliver live and VOD content on PC, Mac(R), and connected mobile devices including Android(TM) and iOS(R). VO's Connected Sentinel multi-DRM backend platform is currently in use by more than 30 leading operators around the world and has been successfully deployed on 4K STBs for IPTV offerings.

Connected Sentinel's Real-Time Breach Detection Services

The pervasiveness of connected devices and online content distribution models brings about new security challenges for content service providers. This is even truer for piracy-prone high-resolution content. The real-time breach detection capabilities of VO's Connected Sentinel DRM, powered by state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, constitute a natural addition to VO's content protection product portfolio. At IBC2017, VO will demonstrate real-time actionable insights that a content security analyst can extract from the analytics console of the Connected Sentinel DRM solution.

World-Class Anti-Piracy Protection for Video Streaming

At IBC2017, VO will showcase a new-generation solution for anti-piracy protection that has already garnered a lot of interest among operators. The solution offers a set of unique features that allows operators to combat illegal streaming on the web with real KPIs. This includes de-referencing and direct removal of illegal content-sharing sites for live and VOD premium content. Additionally, VO's anti-piracy platform collects evidence, providing operators with legally relevant documentation for fighting piracy.

Data Analytics and Monetization of the TV Experience

Cloud-Based TVaaS Boosts Monetization and Personalization With Analytics Capabilities

VO will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS) at IBC2017. New improvements include:

* Analytics dashboards, which enable service providers to measure the effectiveness of the various content discovery sources, including recommendations, search, promotions, and catalog and apps exploration, to improve and optimize the customer experience.

* A unique search analysis tool that provides insights on subscribers' interests, data on how well the current television offering meets those interests, and feedback on the effectiveness of the search.

* A state-of-the-art advertising functionality that makes it easy for service providers to manage multiple advertising campaigns from one interface for increased revenue in the multiscreen environment. Using VO's solution, service providers can insert pre-roll and mid-roll dynamic ads into their video assets across all service devices.

Audience Measurement

In addition, VO will showcase various strategies for extracting actionable insights from TV data, via predictive analytics. This ensures that operators can deliver a more personalized TV experience to subscribers on any device, streamline their content strategy, and ultimately pave the way to TV audience monetization. A joint demo with Neotion, leading supplier of CAM, will highlight the benefits of audience measurement for building better content offers for subscribers.

Virtual Arena Solution

At IBC2017, VO will showcase its Virtual Arena solution for 360-degree virtual reality (VR) premium video management, interactivity, and secure playback. Following VO's recent acquisition of Squadeo, Virtual Arena customers will be able to leverage the robust QuickPlayer playback infrastructure to deliver both live and on-demand 360-degree streamed video content.

At the stand, attendees will see an outstanding VR experience featuring sweeping views of 360-degree content at the highest resolution levels (4K and higher). A new app and multi-camera view will be highlighted, along with unseen sports content. Through advanced capabilities, such as data collection via multiple sensors, extraction of insights, and targeted advertising, VO's solution uniquely enables service providers to drive viewer engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences, while preserving privacy.

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

