Blue Lucy launches BLAM-in-a-can

Blue Lucy at the IBC2017 Exhibition:

Continuing their theme of quick and easy implementation for MAM, the Blue Lucy team will launch a range of pre-packed entry level solutions focused on specific operational business use-cases, “BLAM-in-a-can” at IBC stand 7.G07. They will also demonstrate significant advancements in the extensibility of workflows through a renewed workflow runner and an expansion in functional BLidgets (Blue Lucy widgets).

New workflow runner and BLidgets

BLAM’s process automation and task management functionality is built using a range of Blue Lucy Widgets (or BLidgets) which include functional service components (like transcode or task assignment) as well as connectors and adaptors to third-party systems.

The latest version of BLAM, on show at IBC 2017, includes a completely renewed workflow service. Operators may download and install the BLidgets required to support a given workflow and new BLidgets can be added with ease as these are needed or become available. The new workflow runner allows operators to build their own BLidgets for specific systems integrations affording unprecedented flexibility from a MAM product.

BLAM-in-a-can

BLAM-in-a-can provides quick and easy MAM deployment for a range of operational use cases - from content supply chain management to post production. Each package includes a base BLAM, complete with the relevant BLidgets, to support the pre-canned workflow. Available as a cloud service, but typically deployed, these packages support existing organisational processes but can drive efficiency with process automation and task management. BLAM-in-a-can is deployable in minutes to alleviate operational pinch-points. Six flavours of BLAM-in-a-can are available and will be demonstrated at IBC 2017;

• Post Production

• News and live production

• Tape archive digitisation

• Content Supply Chain Management

• Campaign Management

• Content Monetisation

Company Quote:

“At IBC this year Blue Lucy will demonstrate the versatility of BLAM. From entry level BLAM in-a-can - a range of packaged operational solutions designed for quick and easy deployment on-prem, to the new workflow engine which allows large media operators to integrate existing systems and enable a controlled and efficient migration of services into the cloud.”

— Julian Wright, Founder, Blue Lucy Media Ltd.

BLAM Product Overview :

The BLAM provides advanced, yet simplified, operations and asset management, together with comprehensive video processing. The core functionality is accessed via an intuitive, web-based interface and can be enhanced with a series of plugins and connectors to integrate multiple systems. Deployed in the cloud, on-premise or as a hybrid solution, the software conforms to open standards and Service Oriented Architecture (SoA) principles, allowing truly scalable, highly resilient and bespoke enterprise systems to be built. Open and extensible BLAM enables media operators to rapidly implement cloud-driven operating models whilst retaining integration with essential existing systems. BLAM streamlines operations and provides unified control and monitoring across entire production or content supply chain businesses.

Company Overview :

Blue Lucy is a leading technology consultancy and media operations management software development agency. The company is led by a team of industry experts that service international clients with a business-orientated approach to technology. Its core product –the Blue Lucy Asset Manager (BLAM) - is a media management toolset which provides asset and workflow management through a simplified browser based interface.

Visit Blue Lucy at IBC 15-19 Sep, stand 7.G07 or at www.bluelucy.com