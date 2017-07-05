MATRIX SOLUTIONS AND KATZ MEDIA GROUP OFFER REPORTING SYSTEM FOR MEDIA PARTNERS

New System Integrates Local and National Pending Business into One View Providing Broadcasters with a Comprehensive Forecasting Tool

Matrix Solutions and Katz Media Group (Katz) together offer a forecast and pending business reporting system for its broadcast partners. The Matrix platform combines the local and national pending advertising business into one system providing broadcasters with a comprehensive forecasting tool within the platform.

As part of its new architecture, Matrix Solutions added the Katz integration to streamline, automate, and create a single hub where Matrix Solutions clients can manage their disparate data. With the new connected API workflow, Matrix Solutions and Katz provide a comprehensive, streamlined forecasting platform — without having to bounce between systems — that also automates a portion of the proposal reporting process.

The integration with Katz bridges critical systems to automatically generate proposals within the Matrix platform. This eliminates the need for duplicate proposal entry and management. Additionally, Matrix will automatically close pending dollars once billing data is received from the traffic system. This process will ensure continuous forecast accuracy without adding latency in the sales process.

“As an organization, one of our primary objectives is to automate, streamline and facilitate the transaction of the media ad workflow for our clients,” said Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions. “This integration with Katz delivers best-in-class proposal workflow for media sellers and ensures data accuracy.”

“Katz is always looking to offer our broadcast partners the latest technology and innovative tools to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible, and help drive results for advertisers,” said Joe Brewer, Chief Administrative Officer and EVP Business Operations of Katz Media Group. “Our integration with the Matrix system provides our broadcaster partners with a complete forecasting view by merging both national and local pending business, into one cohesive reporting system.”

