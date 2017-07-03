Suitcase TV to showcase Iphrame Production System at IBC 2017

IBC 2017, 15- 19 September, Stand 2.C10 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP-based technology developer will feature Iphrame Flyaway, a highly portable production system that enables content publishers to produce more live events using the same budget.

Iphrame is a low-cost method of providing frame accurate switching in the cloud, or can be used as an add-on service for host broadcasters that want to offer remote stream selection to clients without the need for expensive equipment and on-site staff.

Suitcase TV Technical Director David Atkins said, “Iphrame is enjoying a lot of interest from large and small broadcasters worldwide. In addition to the rapid deployment and easy set-up, the other ‘no brainer’ benefits of the Iphrame platform include the ability to switch proxy versions of sources via the cloud in real time.”

Iphrame’s software-based remote architecture framework combines IP, ASI, and SDI signals for real-time, ultra-low latency production on the fly. Iphrame handles video, audio, and graphics on standard IT hardware or VMs, which eliminates the need to acquire and ship the majority of traditional hardware.

The Iphrame system includes Suitcase’s proprietary TimeLock functionality, which uses PTP reference clocks to ensure that all sources and processes are accurately timestamped on site, making it unnecessary to return sources for that function because all switching is done on site.

Packaged in a rigid, waterproof case that can be easily stowed, Iphrame requires nothing more than connecting SDI cameras/feeds and audio sources to a broadcast centre over any standard IP link.

For more information on Suitcase TV and its entire range of software-based workflow and production solutions, visit www.suitcasetv.com.