EditShare Celebrates New Soho Office Opening

Basingstoke, UK — June 27, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced it will expand its UK operations with a brand new office opening in London’s Soho district in July 2017.

The central London location features full demonstration capabilities of Ultra HD workflows and beyond, plus EditShare’s professional and business development services, providing the local creative community a place to gain hands-on experience along with expert guidance for building next-generation editorial and VFX workflows.

Paul Saint, EMEA sales director at EditShare who will be spearheading the new Soho office, comments on the concierge service atmosphere they aim to create for London’s creative community: “We want to ensure London-based clients can visit and see EditShare Flow production asset management and XStream EFS scale-out storage solutions in a complete, working environment. With the addition of senior support and workflow staff, we are readily equipped to serve the Soho and greater London market with speed, efficiency and expert guidance.” The new EditShare Soho office is located at 48 Warwick Street in central London.

To celebrate the July opening, EditShare will host a party in Soho to meet and greet local media facilities and agencies. RSVP to soho@editshare.co.uk to receive party details. For those who would like to schedule a private workflow consultation at the Soho office, please contact EditShare at +44 (0) 207 183 2255 or via email at soho@editshare.co.uk for an appointment.

EditShare’s portfolio has expanded greatly over the years, from award-winning EFS scale-out shared storage, to media asset management, archiving, editorial and now QC, with its recent acquisition of QC specialist Quales.

“The new facility, located on Warwick Street in the Soho neighborhood of London, is a testament to our commitment to creative agencies and facilities where speed, reliability and efficiency are of the essence,” comments Peter Lambert, worldwide sales director for EditShare. “We are always listening to our clients’ needs and requirements. One of these needs was a closer relationship with EditShare. This investment in the new Soho office puts EditShare right next door.”

