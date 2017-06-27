Four up and down converters for Crystal Vision's new frame system

Crystal Vision has released four up and down converters for the Vision frame system, each with different features for different applications. Performing flexible up, down and cross conversions between 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources, the UP-DOWN-VF range has inherited the excellent picture processing which has seen broadcasters standardize on Crystal Vision up and down converters and also introduces some new benefits for the first time – including more video outputs, relay bypass protection, complimentary SNMP and the option of a backup reference for the synchronizing versions.

The UP-DOWN-VF range's acclaimed output picture quality comes from a combination of motion adaptive video de-interlacing, Crystal Vision’s acclaimed proprietary down conversion including four vertical filter characteristics, adjustable detail enhancement and noise reduction, while RGB and YUV lift and gain controls help maintain color fidelity. The UP-DOWN-VF range can perform two different conversions at the same time and gives dual outputs. Each output group can be individually selected as either SD or 3G/HD, making it possible to configure both outputs as SD, both outputs as 3G/HD (720p, 1080i or 1080p), or one output as 3G/HD with the other as SD. This makes them the perfect up/down/cross converter for the installations that work in multiple definitions: it allows them to simultaneously create HD and SD copies of a feed and so easily fulfil their requirement to offer both HD and SD programming.

Between them the four variants of UP-DOWN-VF offer many additional features. UP-DOWN-A-VF is the 'basic' model, with four group embedded audio handling. UP-DOWN-AS-VF is similar to UP-DOWN-A-VF, with the addition of two downstream synchronizers which give timed signals in two formats and take advantage of the dual syncs distributed from the Vision frame, resulting the option of a backup reference as well as easier wiring. UP-DOWN-AS-VF also includes a flexible range of video and audio delays to help match all the signals and sophisticated handling of Dolby E. For broadcasters who want the most features, UP-DOWN-ATX-VF includes audio routing, AFD insertion and reading, timecode conversion and transport of both teletext and closed captions between different definitions. UP-DOWN-ATXS-VF has all the UP-DOWN-ATX-VF features plus the two downstream synchronizers, video and audio delays and Dolby E handling.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: "Many thousands of Crystal Vision up and down converters have ensured some of the world’s biggest broadcasters can share programme material between High Definition and Standard Definition channels, while maintaining all the quality available. The UP-DOWN-VF keeps the same quality of conversion while adding features to aid integration."

Shipping now, the UP-DOWN-VF range are space-saving 3.8 x 12.8 inches cards which can be housed in the Vision 3 frame alongside any other interface or IP cards from the Vision range, with up to 20 up and down converters fitting in 3U. UP-DOWN-VF can be used with three different frame rear modules to access the inputs and outputs. The default rear module is the VR01 which provides three feeds of each output – the most outputs available on a Crystal Vision up and down converter to date and reducing the need for additional distribution amplifiers in the system. Giving a system an extra layer of security, the VR03 rear module includes relay bypass protection on power failure or board removal – available on a Crystal Vision up and down converter for the first time and most useful for those using the first output bank to distribute multiple unchanged copies of the input. Finally, the VR14 rear module is designed for those using a fiber input or output option (the FIP-VF, FOP-VF and FIO-VF). Control and monitoring is done using either the integrated control panel on the Vision 3 frame, the VisionPanel remote control panel, complimentary SNMP or the VisionWeb Control web browser software.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

www.crystalvision.tv

