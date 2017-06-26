Synthax and Ferrofish Announce New Pulse 16 AD/DA Converter

Ft. Lauderdale, FL - June 2017… Synthax, Inc., the Americas distributor for Ferrofish, a leading manufacturer of high quality digital audio solutions, is pleased to introduce the new Ferrofish Pulse 16 AD/DA converter. The new Pulse16 AD/DA converter offers 16 analog inputs and outputs. Using the most current generation of 24-bit / 96 kHz Cirrus logic converters, it transfers these 16 channels to the digital level, and then makes them available via the unit’s TOSLINK ports in ADAT format. Further, the Pulse16 can transfer just as many ADAT channels into the analog domain. The new Pulse 16 makes an exceptional choice for recording, broadcast, and installed sound—wherever high-end signal conversion is required.

In addition to standard 8-channel, 48 kHz ADAT Lightpipe operation, the 1RU, rackmountable Ferrofish Pulse 16 offers a total of eight optical TOSLINK connections (4 In / 4 Out)—enabling support for 16 channels of 96 kHz digital audio when operating in SMUX2 mode. The 16 analog paths are always available, even when working at more than 48 kHz in SMUX2 mode. Input and Output sensitivity of all analog channels can be set in steps of 1dB (-8dBu to +20dBu).

The Pulse 16 features two TFT displays for detailed information of all 32 channels at a glance—providing a clear overview of signal flow in and out of the unit. A circuit for active jitter reduction results in highly detailed resolution and great overall sound. Equally notable, the Pulse 16 incorporates Wordclock for integration into existing digital environments and MIDI I/O for remote control of the unit. For acoustic monitoring, any desired mono or stereo signal can be presented to the earphone output on the front panel.

Mathias von Heydekampf, Managing Director at Synthax, commented on the Ferrofish Pulse 16 AD/DA converter, “The new Ferrofish Pulse 16 is a remarkably capable unit that makes it easy to manage 32 channels of audio. With support for 16 channels of audio in the digital domain—either standard 48 kHz ADAT or 96 kHz signal via SMUX2—plus 16 channels of analog audio, this compact AD/DA converter sounds terrific and provides very intuitive operation. With a small footprint, the Pulse 16 is an outstanding tool for a wide range of signal conversion applications.”

The Ferrofish Pulse16 AD/DA converter carries an MSRP of $1199. The unit will be available August 2017.

Synthax Inc. is the exclusive USA distributor for RME digital audio solutions, Ferrofish advanced audio applications, myMix audio products, and ALVA cableware. We supply a nationwide network of dealers with these products for professional audio, broadcast, music industry, commercial audio, theater, military and government applications. For additional information, visit the company online at www.synthax.com.

