AJA Ships Ki Pro Ultra Plus

Multi-Channel HD Recorder and 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD Recorder/Player with HDMI 2.0 Support

Grass Valley, CA (June 22, 2017)—AJA Video Systems is now shipping Ki Pro Ultra Plus, its new multi-channel recorder offering 1,2,3 or 4-channel simultaneous HD recording up to 1080 50/60p, or in single-channel mode, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recording and playback, with full HDMI 2.0 input and output (up to 12-bit capture and output).

Unveiled at NAB 2017, Ki Pro Ultra Plus captures pristine 4K/UltraHD and HD video to standard production codecs including Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD MXF. Housed in a portable 2RU half-rack, it also offers extensive I/O flexibility and a range of connectivity options from 3G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 and fiber. Users can record four channels of HD simultaneously as ProRes files, each with different compression profiles, to AJA Pak 1000, 512 or 256 SSD media, with eSATA options also available. Additionally, the channels can be displayed on Ki Pro Ultra Plus’ LCD screen as a quad-split during capture for confidence monitoring, which can also be output over HDMI, SDI, fiber, and the device’s web-based UI.

Additional Ki Pro Ultra Plus feature highlights include:

• HDMI 2.0 support for full 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 capture/output at up to 4K/UltraHD 60fps

• 12-bit support on input for Apple ProRes 4444 and ProRes 4444 XQ encoding and HDMI 2.0 input and output

• Built-in Ki Protect technology to ensure recordings are secure

• Multi-channel audio support via embedded SDI or HDMI, AES/EBU and analog

• Intuitive web-based UI for remote monitoring, control and deployment in the field or in-studio

• AJA’s renowned 3-year international warranty

Ki Pro Ultra Plus is available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network at a US MSRP of $3995. AJA Pak SSD media is available as: AJA Pak256 $495, AJA Pak512 $995, AJA Pak1000 $1495. For more information about Ki Pro Ultra Plus, please visit: https://www.aja.com/products/ki-pro-ultra-plus.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.