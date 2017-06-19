Miller Camera Support Equipment Names Steven Howard as Global Product Manager

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA JUNE 19, 2017 - Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is pleased to announce that it has named Steven Howard as product manager for Miller's global offerings. In his new role, Howard will manage the product lifecycle from strategic planning to tactical activities, as well as analyze new markets and competitive conditions by laying out a product vision for Miller. Additionally, Howard will conduct market research to identify customer needs and plan new product development with Miller's engineering, design, sales and marketing teams.

"Steven is determined, committed and has extensive experience in product management with industry leaders, which makes him a great asset to the Miller team," says Mark Clementson, Managing Director, Miller Camera Support Equipment. "His proven track record of bringing products to market for several leading brands within the broadcasting industry is a perfect match for his new global responsibilities as product manager."

Howard has a far-reaching background in leading cross-functional teams to successfully move products through all aspects of their lifecycle. He has hands-on engineering experience, which has cultivated him into a product development expert with understanding of product strategy and stakeholder management.

"I look forward to bringing the knowledge and experiences I have gained through my previous job responsibilities to my new role as product manager for Miller's global offerings," says Howard. "Miller is a company that is well-known for their camera support innovation and high-quality equipment. I will rely on my passion for bringing products to market and developing strong relationships with the Miller team to help develop product strategy and drive sales."

A seasoned veteran in professional camera support, Howard has worked in similar roles for over 18 years. His focus at Miller will be on customers' needs, to provide them with the right solutions quickly without compromising quality, which is the main pillar Miller is built.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.