Pixelogic’s Burbank Facility Earns CDSA Content Protection and Security Certification

Pixelogic, the innovative and fully integrated global provider of localization and distribution services for the media and entertainment industry, has received CDSA Content Protection and Security Program certification for its new facility in Burbank, Calif.



Founded in 1970, CDSA (Content Delivery & Security Association) is the worldwide content protection association. Its Content Protection and Security Program (CPS) focuses on protecting entertainment IP among third-party vendors throughout the physical and digital supply chain. CDSA’s Board of Directors includes representatives from Adobe, Amblin Partners, Bad Robot, Open Road, Legendary, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Paramount, The Walt Disney Studios, and Turner, among others.



“Protecting our customers’ content is of paramount importance to everyone at Pixelogic,” said David Muchineripi, Global Security Director of Pixelogic. “Being a leader in content security is a core part of our company’s vision, strategy and culture. We’re very proud to add Burbank to our list of CDSA-approved locations, which already includes London and Culver City.”



CDSA certification requires the implementation of hundreds of technical and procedural security controls, and anti-piracy measures. Pixelogic has been preparing for the recent CDSA audit of its new 16,800-square-foot Burbank location since January 2017. The preparation required a range of facility construction modifications, the installation of camera and card access systems, the deployment of the very latest procedural changes, and specialized security training for employees.



“Third-party service providers like Pixelogic have embraced the responsibility of protecting their customers’ intellectual property,” says CDSA President Martin Porter. “Under the direction of major studios, independents, television networks and OTT distributors, and with the voluntary support of their technology partners, CDSA’s CPS standard continues to serve this need in response to a volatile and challenging content security landscape.”