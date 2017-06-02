Waves Audio Opens Pre-Orders for the Waves Icon Platform M and Platform X Controllers and Platform D2 Display for the Waves eMotion LV1 Mixer

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies, opens pre-orders for the Icon Platform M and Platform X controllers (each exclusively mapped for the Waves eMotion LV1 Live Mixer); and for the Icon Platform D2 display unit. Icon Platform M is a main control surface for the Waves eMotion LV1 Live Mixer; Platform X can be a standalone controller or an expansion of Platform M; and Platform D2 is a display for Platform M or X.

Icon Platform M

Icon Platform M is an advanced control surface mapped specifically for the eMotion LV1 live mixing console, with eight touch-sensitive motorized faders plus one master fader, adding quick and easy tactile control to your live mixing workflow; illuminated channel and configuration buttons; an intuitive layout; eight rotary dual-function encoder knobs; and a touch-and-turn jog wheel, for fast control of any parameter, and for access to your entire mix by banking across mixer layers. Icon Platform M integrates seamlessly with Icon Platform X and is suitably versatile and compact to fit comfortably into any FOH, monitor, recording or broadcast environment. It enables you to control inputs, plugin settings, bus sends and more on your eMotion LV1 live mixer.

Icon Platform X

Icon Platform X is an eight-fader control surface mapped exclusively for the Waves eMotion LV1 live mixing console, to be used as a main controller or as an expansion to the Platform M controller. It is compact and durable, and features eight full-sized touch-sensitive motorized faders for controlling your eMotion LV1 inputs, outputs, plugins, bus sends and more. It also has eight dual-function encoder knobs with rotate and enter capability, as well as illuminated channel and configuration buttons.

Icon Platform D2

Icon Platform D2 is a compact, durable and lightweight (1.49 lbs.) modular LCD display for the Icon Platform M and Platform X controllers. Platform D2 installs easily to your Platform M or X controllers. The large tiltable backlit LCD and flexible viewing positions make it easier to monitor channel control values and plugin parameters and to view channel names. You can create more flexible setups, freeing you to position the main computer screen wherever you want relative to your Icon Platform faders.

Platform M and X both feature USB 2.0 high-speed connectivity.

Pre-orders are available on Waves.com and through Waves dealers.

Photo caption 1: Waves Icon Platform M

