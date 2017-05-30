Presteigne Broadcast Hire appoints Head of Sales and Key Account Manager

Brewer comes to Presteigne with more than 15 years’ experience in a variety of sales management and business development roles for major global media companies.

Brewer is charged with proactively sourcing new business and developing commercial growth plans that tracks with the strategic development of the company.

Philips arrives at Presteigne with a vast amount of experience, having been managing director of Digi-Box for nearly 19 years.

Philips will parlay his experience and business acumen to service, grow, and work alongside Presteigne’s key accounts to ensure their production success.

Presteigne CEO, Mike Ransome, said, “Jamie and Jon are exciting additions to our team and provide a dynamism and Presteigne-style work ethic that - first and foremost – serve our clients, but also provide an enthusiasm and drive that will enable us to not only better serve our existing market, but expand into new ones. I am delighted to have them on board.”

Brewer said, “With major, high profile events and major investment in the latest technology for customers, current and new, I am confident that we have the technology and experience they need.”

Philips added, “Having been in the industry many years, I am very impressed with the pride and commitment Presteigne lives by every day. I look forward to reinforcing those attributes on a daily basis to the benefit of key accounts, new customers, and Presteigne.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.