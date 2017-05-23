DPA Microphones Introduces Brand New d:vice™ Digital Audio Interface at InfoComm 2017

ORLANDO, MAY 23, 2017 –DPA Microphones will debut its brand new d:vice™ MMA-A Digital Audio Interface andDSM6000 Microphone Base at InfoComm 2017 (Booth6169). The MMA-A features flexibility and a small form factor that allows the user to pull out the d:vice for any unexpected situation that might arise during their day. The intelligible sound and ease of installation provided by the new microphone base, in combination with the d:screet™ SC4098 Podium Microphone,caters to the different industry needs and wants of architects, AV consultants, system integrators and installing electricians.

DPA’s brand new d:viceMMA-A Digital Audio Interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual and stereo capabilities. Thed:vice comes with interchangeable lightning and USB cables for connectivity. Its MicroDot inputs allow the d:vice to be connected to all DPA miniature microphones, including the d:screet™ Miniature, d:fine™ Headset, d:vote™ Instrument and even the d:dicate™ Recording microphones with the optional MMP-G preamp. Whether it be a two-channel interview situation or a session of recording ambience sound in stereo, the d:vice makes it easier for its users to do their jobs.

Designed to be placed on a table or podium, or attached to a ceiling or wall, the DSM6000 Microphone Base is available in two colors — black and white — and comes with either a MicroDot connector, an XLR connector or unterminated leads for connections to Phoenix blocks. The d:screet capsule is mounted on a sleek boom that, for the tabletop version, has a gooseneck at the top and the bottom, which allows users to position the mic exactly where they want it. The ceiling version consists of one gooseneck. In both versions, the cable can exit to the side of or beneath the unit.

Clear, intelligible sound is a crucial requirement for any speaker addressing an audience. DPA’s d:screet Podium Microphone features a miniature d:screet supercardioid capsule that combines controlled directionality with rejection of background noise through its linear frequency response.The capsule has a uniform off-axis response, so even when ceiling mounted, it will perfectly capture the sound of every speaker. The launch of the DSM6000 Microphone Base adds the finishing touch by pairing this mic with an equally good-looking, versatile stand.

“When it comes to choosing audio equipment for conference or installationvenues, a sleek and minimal design is often just as important as sound quality and versatility,” says Christopher Spahr, vice president of sales & marketing, DPA Microphones, Inc. “We are excited to introduce these new solutions to industry professionals at InfoComm this year. These soluions provide AV consultants and system integrators with equipment tailored to the size and shape of any venue without compromising on sound quality.”

DPA’s new DSM6000 Microphone Base is currently shipping while the d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface will be shipping at the end of May. For further information, please visit www.dpamicophones.com.

