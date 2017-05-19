VATek Will Display New Modulation Solution on 2017 Singapore BroadcastAsia 5/23 - 5/25

Taiwan Based Digital TV modulator chip design house, VATek, plans to introduce a new turnkey solution and smart head-end application for Digital TV modulator products during the Singapore BroadcastAsia 2017 exhibition. VATek exhibition is located on the suntec 4rd floor 4G2-03.

VATek understand that the next generation of digital TV head-end products should be easy to operate and develop. Therefore, the turnkey development board is divided into two parts: Control board and Main board. In the middle of these two parts, we use the common Raspberry Pi 40 pins define to be the interface, and clearly define each pin function. Developer can use their own microprocessor platform to control VATek modulation board.

VATek depend on experience and head-end market demand, and collocate with VATek B2 ENMODER to develop this fully specifications modulator solution. B2 ENMODER is a high integration SOC chip, it includes the FHD MPEG-2 encoder and multi-formats modulator, and modulation formats have DVB T/C, ATSC/QAM, DTMB and ISDB-T. Audio is also support worldwide formats, MPEG1 Layer2, AAC-LC and Dolby AC3. We simplify the complexity of the system, that the production costs less than half of the FPGA architecture. RF mixer is collocated with VATek R2 chip, and the frequency support 50MHz to 1GHz. We integrate modulator and RF mixer chip to enhance the RF quality. Overall, VATek turnkey solution is a cost-effective product, and meets the world's specifications.

VATek is a world leader in Next Generation Digital TV modulation technologies. VATek is a subsidiary of Fintek, operates for more than 4 years. VATek’s ideas and inventions have driven the evolution of digital TV Head end industry. For more information, please visit VATek's website: http://www.vatek.com.tw or email VATek at: marketing@vatek.com.tw