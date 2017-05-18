Bittree Appoints Hamlet Stepanian as Operations Manager

Glendale, CA – May 18, 2017–Bittree, a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and data patching systems, has promoted longtime employee Hamlet Stepanian to role of Operations Manager, effective immediately. Reporting to General Manager Ari Baron, Hamlet will oversee all production, warehousing, shipping and manufacturing of Bittree products and accessories, with an eye on operational excellence and continuous business improvement.

Hamlet’s experience with Bittree dates to 1996, beginning on the production assembly line before transitioning to a shipping and receiving role. Over the years, he gained experience in Bittree’s machine shop and furthered his education, attaining his Auto Desk Inventor certification. Through this certification, he quickly gained a reputation internally for his creativity and efficiency with 3D design software.

His professionalism across 3D part design almost immediately translated to a reduction in costs, time and labor associated with Bittree patchbay manufacturing – which meant quicker turnaround times for Bittree customers in the musical instrument, pro audio and broadcast markets.

As Hamlet transitions to the Operations Manager role, he intends to implement new processes that will further accelerate turnaround time, bolster the supply chain, and introduce new efficiencies to the Bittree manufacturing operation that will lower internal production costs. For example, Hamlet points to eliminating steps in the front and rear panel assembly processes that will reduce production times significantly.

“We’re innovating new 3D parts and developing partnerships that will eliminate several current production steps, and allows us to assemble products in a fraction of the time it takes today,” said Stepanian. “This will far outpace our competition across delivery times, and optimize productivity for our customers.”

In addition to his Auto Desk Inventor certification, Hamlet’s expertise with Fadal CDC machines allows him to implement similarly efficient production strategies in the machine shop, where specialists work with the robust aluminum and phenolic components that strengthen the durability of Bittree patchbays. It is an example of how Hamlet’s long-term experience within Bittree – and his associated continuing education – will bring exceptional value to his new executive-level role.

Working closely with Ari, Hamlet also plans a reorganization of the entire production floor to improve accessibility to parts for his entire operations team.

“Elevating Hamlet to the position of Operations Manager will have an immediate impact on our entire production workflow, with the eventual goal of achieving same-day shipping on many of our products and accessories,” said Baron. “His understanding of the company, and experience in expense reduction and creating leaner manufacturing processes, will be of great value to Bittree and its customers moving forward.”

About Bittree:

Established in 1978, Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patchbays and patch panels that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Tailored for use in the post-production, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree’s patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events. To ensure consistency, performance, and adherence to rigid quality standards, all of the company’s patching products are designed, assembled, and tested in its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, California. Bittree is an active member of industry trade organizations NAB (National Association of Broadcasters), NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers). For more information, please visitwww.bittree.com.