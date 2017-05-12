Alteros Receives IABM 2017 Game Changer Award at NAB

— Newly established technology leader acknowledged in the Audio category for its GTX Series Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Wireless Microphone System —

STOW, OH, May 11, 2017 — At the recent NAB Convention in Las Vegas, Alteros, an Audio-Technica company, has been selected for an IABM 2017 Game Changer Award in the Audio category, for its GTX Series Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Wireless Microphone System. The announcement was made at the IABM’s awards reception and ceremony on April 25, 2017, where Jackie Green, Alteros President and CTO, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

The judging was carried out by a panel of independent highly experienced industry professionals, each with specialist expertise in one or more of the award categories, chaired by John Ive, IABM Director of Strategic Insight. The judging process, which required 400 judging decisions by the 36 experts, was finalized at the NAB Show with booth visits by the judges to see the technologies in action. When announcing Alteros as the Audio category winner, comments from the judges included the following: “Microphone receivers in 3RU and 6.5GHz. Whew, what a relief, no issues with UHF etc. All digital. Every imaginable audio standard. THE GAME CHANGER in Audio, period.”

John Ive, IABM Director of Strategic Insight, stated, “The key judging criteria are that winners should be able to demonstrate not only real innovation, but also deliver significant operational and business benefits that open up new opportunities as a result of that innovation. In other words, the winners are real Game Changers.”

“It is extremely rewarding to be selected for this Game Changer Award,” stated Jackie Green. “This was our first public showing of the Alteros GTX Series, and to receive accolades from some of the top minds in the industry is personally gratifying to myself and our engineering staff.”

For more information visit www.alteros.tech.

Photo caption: Pictured L-R: Peter White, IABM Chief Executive; Jackie Green, Alteros President and CTO; and Chris Brown, NAB EVP, Business Operations.