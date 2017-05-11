HITACHI Z-HD5500 Studio and EFP Camera Wins Coveted NewBay Best of Show Award

Woodbury, NY, May 11, 2017 — The new Z-HD5500 1080p studio and field production camera from Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd.(Hitachi Kokusai) has been honored as the recipient of NewBay’s Best of Show Award, presented at the 2017 NAB Show by TV Technology. Featuring Hitachi Kokusai’s latest advances in CMOS imaging technology, the Z-HD5500 cost-effectively addresses the challenges of shooting in venues and environments with low-cost or mixed-frequency LED lighting and displays.

NewBay’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in TV Technology, the digital television authority, serving the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets.

The HITACHI Z-HD5500 adapts easily to a wide range of LED lighting conditions, enabling flawless, high-performance video acquisition in TV studios, houses of worship, theaters, arenas and other facilities where such lights or large LED displays are used. Combined with Hitachi Kokusai’s advanced digital signal processing and exclusive low-noise circuit technology, the Z-HD5500’s new CMOS sensors deliver superior visual quality with exceptional sensitivity, excellent color fidelity and an outstanding 62dB signal-to-noise ratio.

Providing pristine, native 1080p image capture at pricing normally only associated with 1080i or 720p cameras, the HITACHI Z-HD5500 also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities, enabling HDTV video productions with increased contrast, richer colors and expanded mid-tone detail.

“We are excited that the Z-HD5500 has been recognized with NewBay’s Best of Show Award,” said Sean Moran, Chief Operating Officer, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Americas. “The Z-HD5500 was designed to affordably deliver superior 1080p performance while addressing the challenges customers face in today’s evolving production environments, and this award further validates that we have succeeded in achieving those goals.”

“The products nominated for the Best of Show program, now in its fourth year, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the very best,” said NewBay Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb.

About Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. (TSE: 6756), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a company that manufactures broadcasting systems, security and surveillance systems, wireless communications and information systems, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Fiscal 2015 (ended March 31, 2016) consolidated net sales totaled 180,740 million Yen ($1,604million). For more information on Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-kokusai.co.jp/global/en/index.html.