MVD Partners with RiverSilica to Bring Innovative IP Video Encoding, Transcoding and Delivery Solutions to U.S. Market

Philadelphia, PA -- May 11, 2017 -- Experienced, value-added distributor Mobile Video Devices (MVD) has entered into a partnership with Bangalore, India based RiverSilica Technologies, through which MVD becomes the exclusive North American distributor of RiverSilica's innovative IP video processing and workflow solutions. MVD will also represent RiverSilica products in select European regions.

In addition to bringing the performance and flexibility of RiverSilica solutions to customers through MVD's extensive network of resellers and systems integrators, MVD will also leverage its proven support capabilities and dedication to exceptional customer experiences to help service RiverSilica users.

Founded in 2009, RiverSilica provides end-to-end, software-defined IP video processing and delivery solutions for broadcasters, media organizations, communications providers, corporate enterprises, educational institutions and government entities. RiverSilica's modular, flexible and customizable PIXFIX(tm) solutions enable delivery of live and on-demand content with high performance, low latency and robust reliability throughout the entire IP video lifecycle -- from contribution, recording and asset management to publication and distribution to audiences on any device.

RiverSilica's PIXFIX solutions are available in a wide array of scalable configurations to seamlessly integrate into any IP video workflow. The company's newest offering, PIXFIX Versa, provides an all-in-one IP video workflow solution with comprehensive functionality for encoding, transcoding, decoding, storing, multiplexing, streaming and playing out high-quality media. Simultaneously supporting both live and file-based workflows, PIXFIX Versa's multi-format flexibility and extensive user configurability make it ideal for IP workflows from broadcast and OTT services to non-commercial video delivery applications.

Focused on evolving digital video production and streaming media technologies, MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media solutions for over a decade. Other key product lines distributed by MVD include Magewell video capture and playout devices, and PTZOptics professional pan/tilt/zoom cameras.

"We see RiverSilica as filling a void in the marketplace that was created as pioneering encoding specialists were acquired by larger companies with different target markets and priorities," said Darryl Spangler, President of Mobile Video Devices. "Their PIXFIX solutions deliver cutting-edge technology, exceptional adaptability and deep configurability to meet the most challenging requirements of premium media companies and communications providers, but at cost-effective pricing easily accessible to other markets. The addition of RiverSilica rounds out our product roster with upper mid-range solutions superior to anything else in their class, and we look forward to bringing these benefits to the North American and European markets."

"Our goal at RiverSilica is to build the world's best video processing and delivery solutions for the next generation of communications and distribution technologies," said Jagannathan Balaji, Founder, President and CEO of RiverSilica Technologies. "MVD's extensive experience in the streaming media market complements our own deep understanding of video delivery infrastructure, while their full-service approach to customer satisfaction will be invaluable as we further extend our success in India and Asia to the U.S. and other markets."

Executives from RiverSilica and MVD will be available to discuss the new partnership at the upcoming Streaming Media East conference (May 16-17 in New York City), where MVD will be showcasing Magewell solutions in booth 301. For more information about Mobile Video Devices, please visit www.mobilevideodevices.com. For more information about RiverSilica, please visit www.riversilica.com.

About Mobile Video Devices -- Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) provides distribution services and manufacturer representation in the Americas with a product focus in the digital video and streaming media industries. Offering business development, marketing, logistics, channel management and product warranty support services, manufacturers choose MVD for its industry expertise and extreme dedication to an exceptional customer experience at every level of the supply chain.

About RiverSilica -- RiverSilica is a technology company, working on the frontiers of solutions for IP video delivery and acceleration. Based in Bangalore, India, RiverSilica's founders leverage vast video processing knowledge and experience to develop state-of-the-art video distribution systems. RiverSilica's powerful software-defined video processing and delivery solutions are bolstered by the company's ground-breaking algorithms that intelligently maximize transcoding performance and efficiency while improving quality.