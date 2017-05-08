Miller Camera Support Equipment and RØDE Microphones Offer More Categories, Massive $500,000 Prize Pool For World’s Largest Short Film Competition

SYDNEY, MAY 8, 2017 — “My RØDE Reel” returns for its fourth year in 2017 and Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is very excited to once again be a key sponsor. With close to 8,000 video submissions from 89 countries, “My RØDE Reel” has not only become the world’s largest short film competition, but has also established itself as a staple amongst the global filmmaking community. Miller will be supplying prizes for the competition, which includes three Miller DS20 Solo CF Tripod Systems and three AIR Alloy Tripod Systems.

RØDE Microphones launched “My RØDE Reel” in 2014 to huge international engagement. The competition returns in 2017 with an increased total prize pool of more than $500,000 and, yes, more awards than ever before.

From amateur to professional – all filmmakers are encouraged to take part and tell their story. To enter “My RØDE Reel,” people are required to create a short film of three minutes or less, as well as a behind-the-scenes reel that features a RØDE product being used during the production of the film.

The entry kit is FREE and available now at www.myrodereel.com.

In 2017, the group of five marquee awards featured in previous years has become six.

•Judges’ Film award for the best short film

•People’s Choice award for the most popular short film

•Young Filmmaker award for the best short film by an entrant under the age of 18

•Female Filmmaker award. This award, selected by the judging panel, is designed to encourage and celebrate women in the film community.

Each of these prizes is worth over USD $40,000.

The BTS award for the best behind-the-scenes film is for the first time split into two categories:

•Educational BTS Award, for the most informative behind-the-scenes and

•Entertaining BTS Award, for the most entertaining behind-the-scenes.

New genre awards in 2017 include: Best Virtual Reality film (using 360-degree cameras), best 30-second TVC (for RØDE, naturally) and Best Vlog. A full list of categories can be found at www.myrodereel.com.

RØDE Microphones has brought together the most respected brands in filmmaking, to assemble an incredible prize pool valued at more than $500,000, including great products from Miller.

“We are most pleased to be working with Miller once again for My RØDE Reel in 2017,” comments Damien Wilson, RØDE’s CEO. “Our brand partnerships are carefully curated, we choose those whose passion for filmmaking and quality reflect our own. Miller is the epitome of those values and the perfect choice to inspire and reward filmmakers from around the globe.”

“Film competitions are great opportunity for the next generation of filmmaking talent to shine through,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “Through our participation in ‘My RØDE Reel,’ we look to encourage creativity and support the future endeavors of filmmakers.”

Entries for “My RØDE Reel” are open from March 1st and close June 30th, 2017. RØDE has provided a FREE entry pack, which is available now by registering at www.myrodereel.com.

Visit www.myrodereel.com now to learn more.

About RØDE Microphones

RØDE Microphones (www.rode.com) designs and manufactures high-quality microphones and related accessories for studio, live and location use. Its products are designed and primarily manufactured in Sydney, Australia and exported to over 113 countries globally. 2017 is the 50th anniversary of RØDE parent company Freedman Electronics, which began business in 1967.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.