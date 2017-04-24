IMT Joins Google Cloud Platform Partner Program to Extend Technology Footprint to the Cloud

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT), an internationally recognized leader in delivering complex technology solutions to the Media and Entertainment industry, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Community. The Media & Entertainment industry is beginning to move operations to cloud infrastructure and shift from on premises technology infrastructure to a services-based technology model.



"IMT's Advanced Consulting team is actively working with a number of customers who are transitioning to the cloud because of the persuasive advantages of a cloud-based OPEX model," comments Jason Kranitz, IMT SVP Sales. "IMT is actively involved in the technology design and the business analysis required to effectively marry our next gen software partners with the Google Cloud Platform."



Google Cloud Platform's highly-scalable and reliable infrastructure includes solutions for global networking and storage, compute, database support, machine learning, analytics, and more. The platform reduces the demands of infrastructure management for end users and gives IMT the ability to leverage Google's advanced technologies for its large customer base.



"IMT has always tried to bring leading edge technology solutions to its Media & Entertainment customers," said Bruce Lyon IMT CEO. "Google Cloud Platform delivers sophisticated services and rock-solid cloud infrastructure for our customers worldwide. It will allow them to build and extend their technology footprint to address the ever-growing needs of the digital media marketplace, increasing both their scale and business velocity. IMT's focus on technology solutions to drive more business value just got better, faster and cheaper for our customers."



About IMT

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) is a digital media and technology company with offices in Los Angeles, Boston and Dallas. Inc. Magazine ranked IMT as the 25th fastest growing private company in the Technology Services industry. IMT serves the telecommunications, media & entertainment, institutional, enterprise sectors with a broad range of solutions designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology. IMT's operations are segmented into three principal businesses: Consulting and Systems Integration Business, Video Collaboration, and IT Services. https://imtglobalinc.com/

