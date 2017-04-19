Recording and Mastering Events to Take Center Stage at AES Berlin Convention

New York, NY — Europe’s premier pro audio education and networking event of the year, the 142nd AES Berlin International Convention, has laid plans for its popular series of Recording- and Mastering-focused events, taking place May 20-23, 2017 at the Hotel Maritim Berlin, Stauffenbergstrasse. From large-scale Special Events and Workshops, to detailed Paper presentations, Tutorials and more, attendees will have a variety of opportunities to interface with and learn from top experts in the industry, as well get hands-on time with the latest gear on the Convention’s exhibition floor.

Taking place immediately after the 142nd Convention’s Opening Ceremonies on Saturday, May 20, at 2:45 p.m., a special events presentation titled “Berlin: Center of Electronic Music Production, Mixing, Sound Design and the Community” will set the pace and give relevant background to the surrounding audio production scene in Berlin. Presented in association with the AES Technical Committee on Recording Technology and Practices, the session will feature panelists David Miles Huber (Artist, Mixer, Producer), Jan-Michael Kühn (aka DJ Fresh Meat, Author, DJ/Producer), Richard Roloff (aka DJ Dickey, DJ, Mixer, Producer), Andreas Schneider (Schneidersladen/Superbooth), Brian Smith (Ableton User Group Berlin, Founder of big brain audio) and André Maletz (Mixing Ambulance, Consultant / AES Berlin Technical Tours Co-Chair) as they discuss Berlin as a growing center for electronic music and its development into a vivid entertainment center with clubs, studios, festivals, communities, companies and much more to offer artists, musicians, DJs and the professional audio community.



Another highlight of the Recording and Mastering presentations at AES Berlin is a Master Class Workshop titled “Mastering Workflows,” on Saturday, May 20, at 10:45 a.m., which will examine various workflows that come into play in mastering audio, ranging from self-mastering-while-mixing to traditional mastering in a proper mastering facility. Whether working inside the box entirely versus using outboard gear, or a combination of the two, different workflows will be discussed as the panel compares and contrast their own methods, while highlighting the strengths of challenges of each. Panelists for this event include Jonathan Wyner (M Works Studios / iZotope / Berklee College of Music), Eric Boulanger (The Bakery), Marc Ebermann (Music Factory), Mandy Parnell (Black Saloon), and Michael Romanowski (Coast Masters).

A hot topic at AES events and throughout the industry is the past, present and future of Immersive Audio formats and the latest developments in production and content delivery to the consumer. The workshop “Recording, Mixing and Mastering for Different Immersive Audio Formats” on Sunday, May 21, at 12:45 p.m., will give professional insights about the latest experiences with recording, mixing and mastering in immersive audio formats. With a number of competing formats on the market today, productions have to take multiple variables into consideration: different speaker layouts and channel counts, as well as object based approaches. Panelists will both discuss challenges faced by engineers and studios in dealing with different standards for immersive audio and also explain how immersive recordings can be delivered in multiple immersive audio formats and how consumers’ homes can be reached. Panelists will include Stefan Bock, Tom Ammermann (New Audio Technology GmbH), David Miles Huber (Artist, Mixer, Producer), Morten Lindberg (2L - Lindberg Lyd AS), Darcy Proper (Wisseloord Studios) and Daniel Shores (Sono Luminus) .

Other presentations, including informative Tutorials and Paper sessions, will cover topics including transducers, spatial audio, audio encoding, processing and effects, and other studies in audio science and applications. Sessions include “The Use of Non-Linear Signal Processing in Music Production”; “Audio Studio Design – An Eye on Immersive Audio”; “Immersive Recording and Mixing Techniques”; and “A Universal Language for Auditory Interaction – Sound Design for Electronic Devices,” among others over the four-day event.



Advance Registration pricing on All Access badges and onsite accommodations are still available online, as well as free Exhibits-Plus registration (use code AES142NOW at checkout) for Europe’s premier pro audio education and networking event. Act now to save money and valuable time while in Berlin. Find out more at aeseurope.com.