Barnfind Announces Participation at JB&A’s Pre-NAB Technology Event

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, has announced plans to exhibit at JB&A’s Pre-NAB Technology Event to be held at the SLS Las Vegas Hotelon April 22nd and 23rd, prior to NAB’s opening at the LVCC on the 24th. JB&A, Barnfind’s US partner, is a distributor, solutions provider and content workflow expert in the post-production, broadcast, and IP / streaming markets.

The event provides visitors an opportunity to preview Barnfind’s latest control and configuration upgrades and additional functionality to its core BarnOne and BarnMini families. Highlights include a new web server and signal redundancy switch, several BarnMini modules, a stage-box with break out panel, Hi-Lo SFP system and an expanded CAM-CCU transport solution.

JB&A founded and coordinated the annual event that draws hundreds of attendees to expose their customers to hands-on demos of technical advances including IP and 4K video solutions and media management workflows. In addition to exhibits, visitors can attend panel discussions with industry experts that address emerging technologies and workflow solutions, or play on the largest video gaming wall at NAB.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x Cam-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information about Barnfind Technologies: www.barnfind.no .

About JB&A:

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of Digital Media and Video Technology. They are dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market including: Media Management, Broadcast, IP & Streaming, Digital Display & Collaboration, and Connectivity & Image Resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts, and provides support in every step of the pre and post sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of Consultant, Channel Partner, Solutions Provider and Distributor with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions. For more information, please visit www.jbanda.com

