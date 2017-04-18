RUSHWORKS Continues International Expansion

Flower Mound, Texas — RUSHWORKS, a Dallas area-based software development company that produces cool technology for production, playback, and streaming, has retained the services of industry vet Martin Cook to help with its continuing worldwide expansion. Rush Beesley, RUSHWORKS president, announced from company headquarters in Flower Mound Texas that Cook will serve as the newly appointed director of market development, international.

Cook’s responsibilities include establishing and managing RUSHWORKS international sales channel. He has already signed distributor agreements with Cache Media, an established supplier of broadcast and AV equipment headquartered in Newbury, UK, and AV Group Technologies, which provides technologically advanced hardware solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

“This appointment was made after an overwhelmingly positive response to RUSHWORKS’ products overseas,” says Beesley. “Martin has already led the company through the signing of two new distribution partners, which brought our advanced solutions, such as the PTX Universal Pan/Tilt Head to users worldwide. Martin has years of experience in all areas of the Pro AV and broadcast industries, working in a number of roles predominantly within sales and marketing. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him as an extension of the RUSHWORKS team.”

Cook has worked for industry leading manufacturers such as Grass Valley Group, Sony UK, Philips and BBC Technology in a number of management positions. Since 2004, Cook has operated a business development consultancy specializing is all aspects of sales and marketing growth.

“I am happy to bring RUSHWORKS a hands-on approach to international dealer management and sales,” explains Cook. “I look forward to further strengthening RUSHWORKS global footprint and continue to expand its presence in a number of key, international markets. The company offers outstanding solutions, and I’m excited to bring them to an ever-growing customer base.”

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

Company Contact: Rush Beesley, President

888.894.RUSH (7874) / solutions@RUSHWORKS.tv

Press Contact: Harriet Diener / Desert Moon

845.512.8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv