Pliant Technologies Promotes Art Gonzales To Market Development Manager

AUBURN, AL, APRIL 18, 2017 - Pliant Technologies, the new professional division of CoachComm, has promoted Art Gonzales to Market Development Manager. Gonzales served as Product Market Manager at CoachComm for two years prior to joining the Pliant team when the division was formed in 2016.

A seasoned veteran in the professional audio and video marketplace, Gonzales worked at Sony Electronics for 26 years before joining CoachComm. During his time at Sony Electronics, he held a variety of account management positions including Professional Account Manager where he directed sales of third-party accounts for the professional audio and video distributor/reseller network located in a 14-state territory. In addition, he managed overall business through key professional audio resellers and drove business development within existing and new vertical markets.

"I'm excited about my new role with Pliant Technologies and ready to put my experience to work as Market Development Manager," says Gonzales. "The time I've spent thus far with Pliant has been an amazing experience and I look forward to continuing to grow in my new position at the company. I also look forward to relying on the knowledge I've gained through my previous job responsibilities to help me as I provide detailed plans of action for sales initiatives and training programs which will all help the company to continue to expand and move forward."

In his new role, Gonzales will spearhead the strategic development of professional sales training and asset creation, while working collaboratively across Pliant's product management and marketing groups. His responsibilities also include working with channel partners to increase and improve sales-based and operation training within the company.

"Art has a remarkable reputation as a creative strategic planner and we've seen it for ourselves here at Pliant Technologies. We're excited to announce this well-deserved promotion," says Gary Rosen, Global Sales Manager of Pliant Technologies. "Art's attention to detail and commitment to customer service makes him a tremendous asset to our team. We look forward to his continued contributions and hard work as Pliant continues to build on its reputation in the industry."

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant Technologies, the professional intercom division of Auburn, Alabama-based CoachComm, has been created to address the unique needs of customers in the professional marketplace. CoachComm is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries in industries such as broadcast, live sound, theater, theme park, event management and maritime, as well as in many other applications. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

