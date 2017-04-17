EditShare Delivers New “Small to Medium Business-friendly” Shared Storage Entry Point without Compromise to Performance, Fault-Tolerance or Scale-out Migration Path

Boston, MA — April 17, 2017 — EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced the introduction of the XStream EFS 200 and XStream EFS 300 storage products. Like other XStream EFS products, these new products are based on the EditShare File System and provide dynamic performance and impressive fault tolerance while streamlining administrative tasks and providing a plug-and-play upgrade path. Unlike other XStream EFS products, however, the new EFS 200 and EFS 300 are the first to provide the option of starting with a simple, affordable and scalable single node solution that also includes the Flow Media Asset Management and Ark Media Archive applications. This combination of complete workflow support, right-sized capacity and cutting-edge scale-out storage features is ideal for equipping small or emerging media operations and can also become their long-term enterprise grade shared storage platform.

“Obviously, developing an easy-to-manage, high-performance, fault-tolerant scalable shared storage platform that scales out to meet the capacity and bandwidth needs of a typical media enterprise isn’t an easy task. Perhaps even more difficult is the task of developing one that also scales in to meet the needs of small or emerging video companies,” comments Bill Thompson, EditShare storage product manager. “Our new XStream EFS 200 and EFS 300 are a great option for the thousands of smaller companies where a multi-node cluster is simply overkill for their needs.”

The premium XStream EFS storage platform is a powerful, distributed, scale-out file system combined with a highly resilient architecture, specifically developed for media-intensive workflows. It's designed from the ground up to support large-scale workgroups requiring high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2k, 4k and beyond. Whether a one-node or multi-node system, every XStream EFS model can easily be expanded to increase capacity and bandwidth. For ease of use and administration, all XStream EFS systems present a single namespace, regardless of the system size. And unlike many SAN storage solutions, the performance of XStream EFS does not decrease as storage use increases. Its continual optimal performance and outstanding reliability are backed by RAID 6 technology.

Single Node, All-in-One Introductory Bundle

For a limited time, EditShare is including a free All-in-One upgrade with the first Single Node EFS system purchased at any site**. A value of up to 13,000.00 USD, the EditShare All-in-One kit includes the extra RAM needed to run Flow, Ark and EFS metadata functions all in one box, plus Flow and Ark software.

**Program limits one All-in-One bundle server purchase per facility.

XStream EFS 200 Configuration Options

The XStream EFS 200 is a single-node configuration with 12 enterprise-grade HDDs offering 24, 48, 64, 96 or 128 TB of raw storage capacity in a 2U space saving form factor. The XStream EFS 200 is “EFS Native Client” compatible. Client workstations connect via a lightning-fast, multi-threaded client to achieve a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities like advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 200 ships with five Flow production asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application. For a full description of the XStream EFS 200 model, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/xstream-efs-200.

XStream EFS 300 Configuration

For customers who need greater capacity and lower cost per TB (usable) than is available with XStream EFS 200, they can step into the XStream EFS 300. Equipped with 16 drives, the XStream EFS provides 28, 56, 84, 112 or 140 TB of usable capacity in a 3U chassis. Along with increased capacity, the EFS 300 has additional processor power delivering increased bandwidth capability and stream counts. Like the EFS 200 series, the EFS 300 is “EFS Native Client” compatible and benefits from a performance boost of 20% or more compared to legacy SMB and AFP network protocols. In addition to media management capabilities such as advanced project sharing, the XStream EFS 300 ships with 10 Flow production asset management licenses and an Ark archiving application. For a full description of the XStream EFS 300 model, please visithttp://www.editshare.com/products/xstream-efs-300.

NAB 2017 attendees can book a private demonstration with an EditShare expert to discuss their shared storage needs and how EditShare solutions can help at: http://www.editshare.com/book-nab-demo.

EditShare Press Briefings at NAB 2017

Members of the media are invited to contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare expert during NAB 2017.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

