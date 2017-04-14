IHSE USA Announces Tera Viewer for Graphical Monitoring and Switching of KVM Systems

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 13, 2017 -- IHSE USA today announced the launch of Tera Viewer, software that provides an IP-based preview of video signals passing through Draco tera KVM matrix systems. With Tera Viewer, users can conveniently check and monitor images as often as required in control-and-monitoring applications. Tera Viewer presents live-image previews on separate, user-configurable screens, and a drag-and-drop feature makes it possible to reroute data paths easily in the KVM switch.

Tera Viewer generates live video previews through an efficient H.264 IP encoder that is directly connected to dedicated ports on the KVM matrix switch through individual CON units (481 Series), which follow the video input and output.

Power users can access live monitoring and switching from wherever a high-performance IP connection is available, regardless of physical location and proximity to the Draco tera KVM matrix switch.

When editing video, mixing audio, or doing broadcast design, the best place to control the switch sources is right from the desktop. Tera Viewer gives users the option to control matrix sources from anywhere the workstation is located and connected to the network. Broadcast technicians, editors, and other video personnel can easily select from the predefined list of computers assigned to them at the workstation. They can quickly assign the source and destination by simply dragging the CPU icon to the preferred display device.

Tera Viewer is ideally designed to work on touch-screen monitors for the most fluid computer-based control of source devices. Use of the Tera Viewer package requires two Draco vario HDMI CON units (for connecting the IP encoders), and a PC with an Intel Core i5 processor, or better, is recommended.

"Tera viewer is an intuitive user interface ideally suited for professional KVM management at the workstation," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "With just a mouse click or a tap on a touch screen, you can quickly select the source you are looking for and see real-time video switching."

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

