Interra Systems Improves Video Streaming Quality With New VEGA ABR Analyzer at 2017 NAB Show

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- April 11, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas at booth SU7105, Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, will demonstrate VEGA(TM) ABR, an addition to the company's industry-leading VEGA platform designed to improve video streaming quality. VEGA ABR allows encoder and transcoder manufacturers, online video providers, and cable and satellite operators to analyze, debug, verify, and troubleshoot ABR streams, thereby streamlining the delivery of error-free, high-quality video content. By providing operators with in-depth information about ABR streams, down to the compressed audio and video elementary streams, VEGA ABR speeds up time-to-market for OTT services.

"OTT video consumption is growing significantly every day. Streaming ABR video is a relatively new technology, and there is a critical need for tools that can debug and troubleshoot problematic content. To ensure superior video quality on any screen, those involved with ABR content preparation and delivery need to be able to get comprehensive information regarding bandwidth requirements, timing, various conformance-related checks, and picture level information," said Anupama Anantharaman, director, sales and product marketing at Interra Systems. "Our VEGA ABR analyzer offers rich functionality that no other product in the industry provides. The result is superior online video and audio quality and the opportunity for increased revenue for OTT service providers."

A key functionality of the VEGA ABR system is the ability to check for adaptive bitrate variation for each node and identify any issues, such as overlapping bitrates. This allows operators to identify whether streams are properly coded and within the bandwidth restriction. In addition, VEGA includes a new timing check feature that detects mismatches in timing and timing errors in each segment, providing a graphic location of problems in the timeline. Using the powerful video and audio streaming analysis solution, operators can also check on quality variations across the stream as well as the picture structure and IDR alignment issues to ensure pictures are in sync.

VEGA is widely deployed by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, and OTT operators around the world for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. By enabling operators to navigate down to the deepest levels of a media file to generate error reports and analysis, VEGA significantly reduces R&D and quality assurance time in delivering standards-compliant video. VEGA supports all popular video compression and container standards and includes features such as video comparison and quality checks.

