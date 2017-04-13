Primestream releases new version of FORK production and automation platform

Primestream® is simplifying access to powerful features through new upgrade opportunities and open API access to customers with support contracts. The new version of the FORK™ production and automation platform is built for ease-of-use with the powerful features needed to manage even the most complex sports, enterprise and broadcast workflows, from capture through delivery.



The update offers a specific focus on performance and efficiency. Customers upgrading to FORK 5.5 receive significant User Experience improvements to the Content Navigator™ with the introduction of dynamic interface views based on the task at hand, as well as significant improvements with native MXF and 4K/UHD workflows by increasing baseband I/O throughput and efficiency. FORK also delivers significant improvements and synchronisation with Primestream’s Xchange™ platform.



Xchange is a web-based, enterprise-ready software platform that offers single and multisite operations global access to their content and workflows. When combined with FORK’s suite of products, it seamlessly integrates file-based workflows with signal-based infrastructures – giving users a clear path as they evolve their workflows and facilities over time.



FORK 5.5 also brings a new Media Processing Framework (MPF) and Media Player Recorder (MPR), which enables native reading and writing of MXF-based and Atom-based files such as MP4 video, giving professionals the ability to work with leading broadcast file formats, while leveraging Atom-based file formats for creating proxy assets and the delivery of web content.



“At Primestream we are committed to making our products more accessible, easy to use and powerful for our users,” said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO of Primestream. “FORK 5.5 provides a whole new redesigned user experience built for ease of use, with a powerful new 4K/UHD workflow.”



See Primestream in the South Lower hall, Stand 10216.



- ENDS –