EditShare To Offer Automated QC Workflows with QUALES Acquisition

Boston, MA - April 13. 2017 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, announced an exclusive and binding agreement to purchase QC specialist QUALES. The closing of the transaction with the final details expected to be announced during the NAB 2017 event in Las Vegas. “We are really excited about bringing the QUALES team on board,” comments James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “We have a strong vision for integrated and automated QC applications throughout our Flow PAM platform. QUALES brings a solid technology base and a strong product team, which will help us deliver a new and innovative approach to QC workflows over the coming year.”

QUALES’s COO Daniel Roqués adds, “This is a major breakthrough for QUALES. We are really enthusiastic about becoming part of the EditShare product and company strategy, bringing up new concepts to video workflow automation and orchestration that, in the end, will be very beneficial to the market.”

Both companies will be exhibiting together at NAB 2017 Booth SL9716.

About QUALES

QUALES, founded early in 2015, aims to consolidate itself as the global reference for Quality Check system for Audiovisual Content. The software has been entirely developed by a professional team with more than 20 years of experience at the audiovisual sector. Quality Control systems should not be just accessible to big corporations, QUALES is encouraging and supporting widespread use of the software among all players in audiovisual industry, not matter the size or budget of the companies.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

