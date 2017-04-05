Bluebell Introduces Edgware Encapsulator for Simple, Compact, Affordable SDI Signal Transport Over IP

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- 5 April 2017 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced the launch of the Edgware SMPTE 2022-7 IP encapsulator. Edgware interfaces 3G-SDI signals directly with IP networks, enabling robust, resilient IP delivery from devices with unprecedented compactness, affordability, and simplicity.

"As part of our move towards all-IP workflow solutions, we've developed a system that represents the natural progression from traditional fibre transport to IP-over-fibre transport," said Paul Felix McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "Edgware is so named because it sits on the edge between traditional broadcast-production and IP workflows. There are larger, more complex solutions on the market, but nothing competes with Edgware in terms of size, sophistication, price, and ease of use."

Edgware consists of a compact, cost-effective pair of modules -- an encapsulator and a decapsulator -- that transport SD/HD/3G-SDI signals over IP networks using SMPTE 2022-6 or SMPTE 2022-7. The result is adaptive IP transport with hitless IP routing according to the latest video-over-IP standards.

Edgware is built for use in a wide range of environments, including broadcast facilities, outside broadcast trucks, sports arenas, ingest operations, news studios, post houses, A/V departments, and educational and medical institutions. The system comes with a simple PC interface through which users can easily configure network transport and monitor the link. The system plugs directly into a 10G Ethernet network, and no other ancillary equipment is required.

Unlike the alternatives, which are larger, more expensive, less sophisticated, less agile, rack-based solutions that don't offer Edgware's additional features, Edgware improves workflow efficiencies, increases connectivity, and aids system simplicity -- all of which saves time and effort during production.

Edgware is available now and will be on display at the 2017 NAB Show in Joseph Electronics' booth, C6648, where Bluebell will be exhibiting with its U.S. distribution partner. Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

