DTC Domo Broadcast introduces Encipher IP encoder at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017, Booth C7137: DTC Domo Broadcast will introduce Encipher, a new dual channel IP encoder that exploits DTC’s encoding expertise and enhanced connectivity features at an affordable price point at NAB 2017.

Encipher is a new, feature-rich, dual-channel HD IP encoder that is ideal for live video streaming applications. The unit combines broadcast quality, independent dual-HD video encoders, in-built camera control, power over Ethernet, and three options for integration with cellular networks, all in a highly compact form factor.

Time is of the essence in many broadcast and production applications, and when fixed IP infrastructures are not readily available, reliable wireless streaming is essential. Encipher makes this easy by enabling users to securely distribute video, audio, and data to multiple locations.

The Encipher encoder can operate in a variety of bandwidths, providing users with the flexibility to trade off image quality against bandwidth to suit network capacity. When combined with variable bitrate algorithms, Encipher creates a powerful in-the-field capability.

DTC Domo Broadcast VP Sales, JP Delport said, “Encipher users can achieve outstanding image quality, even at low bit rates. A quick setup, backward compatibility to existing infrastructures, dual channel composite video and the latest IP capability the Encipher packs a big punch at an affordable price point.”