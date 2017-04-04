D2D Technologies Introduces the Powerful D2Flex 6000 Video Processor and Network Gateway

The D2Flex 6000 is immediately available just in time for NAB 2017



Download press release here (PDF).

Jacksonville, FL – April 4, 2017 – D2D Technologies announces the immediate availability of the D2Flex 6000, a powerful digital video processor and IP network gateway that transforms services from ASI and Gigabit Ethernet into a tailored transport stream ready for delivery over ASI and IP. Broadcasters, cable and IPTV operators can create their own digital video multiplex that is regionalized with advanced channel branding and optional PSIP data insertion.

The D2Flex 6000 can easily merge local content with national channels using robust digital video processing of service components from any input to create a tailored digital output stream. Demanding bandwidth constraints can be met by removing unwanted elementary streams like secondary audio or even dropping complete programs. Broadcasters who receive DVB streams can easily convert to the necessary ATSC format on any output stream.

The D2Flex 6000 is also a full duplex ASI/IP network video gateway that can remultiplex up to 16 input streams received over ASI or Gigabit Ethernet and create 16 independent IP output streams with configurable Forward Error Correction (FEC) that is compliant with SMPTE 2022-1/2. Network jitter and errors in transmission are corrected in the receiving system to recreate the original transport stream. Conversion from IP to ASI is supported on up to 7 independent ASI outputs.

“We are pleased to introduce the D2Flex 6000 that will provide our customers a powerful and flexible platform for all of their video processing needs”, comments Steve Doll, President of D2D Technologies. “The core of the D2Flex is built on the proven D2Mux technology that is deployed in thousands of service providers worldwide for reliable digital video multiplexing. We have greatly expanded the IP capabilities and provided a flexible architecture for future expansion with a pair of SFP ports and modular video processing cards.”

Broadcasters who need to regionalize their channels for local markets can easily control the PSIP/SI branding of their transmission and optionally insert an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) so that viewers can find the programs they want. The D2Flex 6000 can set the major and minor channel numbers on each output stream and pass through or regenerate the necessary PSIP tables. The optional D2Guide can run on the D2Flex platform to provide dynamic PSIP data insertion from popular services like Titan TV and Gracenote (TMS) or from a spreadsheet with programming for the next several weeks.

The D2Flex 6000 platform can also host the optional D2Alert application which inserts digital video from an Emergency Alert System (EAS) into all of the desired channels of your ATSC digital transport stream. The D2Alert system constantly monitors the EAS digital video signal and when a valid alert is found, it is automatically inserted into all of the configured programs until the alert is complete. With D2Alert broadcasters can comply with FCC requirements and quickly inform viewers in the event of an emergency.

The D2Flex 6000 provides flexible I/O configuration options including up to seven ASI inputs and up to seven ASI outputs. Digital streams over IP are handled by the two standard RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports and can be optionally expanded with two additional GigE or 10GigE ports. Browser based management of the D2Flex is done over a dedicated Ethernet (GigE) control port that supports SNMP remote monitoring with configurable traps.

Availability and Pricing

The D2Flex 6000 Video Processor and Network Gateway is available immediately from D2D Technologies. Customers can purchase the base D2Flex 6501 with 1 input and output IP stream, 5 ASI inputs and 2 ASI outputs starting at $4,995. Options for additional IP Stream multiplexing, ASI I/O, Electronic Program Guide (EPG) with D2Guide and Emergency Alert EAS insertion with D2Alert are also available.

About D2D Technologies

D2D Technologies specializes in solutions that transform digital video for reliable contribution and content distribution in broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. We have built our reputation by delivering reliable and high value products including the D2Mux 5020 series of digital HD/SD MPEG Multiplexers. The D2Mux transforms MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 services from ASI and Gigabit Ethernet into a tailored transport stream ready for distribution over ASI, IP and SMPTE-310. So whether we are working in the most demanding contribution and distribution environments, or providing a cost effective solution for your needs, D2D Technologies delivers solutions that are truly Transforming Digital Video. Contact: www.D2DTechnologies.com, toll free 844-D2D-TECH or call 904-323-4777.

Editors note: You can download this press release along with other information from D2D Technologies at http://www.d2dtechnologies.com/news



D2D Technologies™, D2Flex™, D2Mux™, D2Guide™ and D2Alert™ are trademarks of D2D Technologies, LLC.