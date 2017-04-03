RCS Teams with Perform Group on DAZN Redesign

Burbank, CA (April 3, 2017) – As part of its ongoing engagement with Perform Group, Reality Check Systems (RCS) recently completed a head-to-toe graphics redesign for DAZN, Perform Group’s live and video on-demand sports streaming service, available in Japan, Germany Austria and Switzerland (DACH). RCS designed and built all new visuals to enhance the viewer experience, in addition to delivering improved data integration, production infrastructure advancements and more. The new look recently debuted alongside the launch of DAZN’s J.League soccer programming.

RCS Delivers Dynamic New Look for DAZN Japan and DACH

RCS envisioned an eclectic mix of vibrant and engaging new looks, drawing on inspiration from the DAZN brand. Once approved, the looks were then translated into a complete graphics package. Though RCS built the graphics to support German and Japanese, they also incorporated English language character sets to future proof for potential DAZN expansion. Workflow and data integration improvements were also implemented to improve production efficiency and audience engagement.

DAZN J.League Programming Gets the RCS Treatment

DAZN also commissioned RCS to enliven its Japanese soccer coverage with a new J.League Zone that simultaneously shows two live J.League matches, alongside a main window showing action from all of the day’s live matches; new graphics for three magazine shows and a data integration solution to help DAZN bring fans real-time social media posts and stats across its coverage. Powered by RCS’ cloud-based Foundation data service, the solution sorts and organizes real-time data from J.League data provider Data Stadium and combines it with graphics templates. RCS also devised an enhanced post production graphics workflow for DAZN that streamlines the integration of data-driven graphics into highlight packages.

“We strive to bring our fans the best viewing experience possible, which poses unique challenges in an OTT environment, but RCS has been integral in helping us achieve this while also alleviating some of the traditional production pain points,” said Jamie Rice, Executive Director of Programming, DAZN. “Their team is always one step ahead, figuring out new ways to present sports information to our audience, and finding the most efficient way to get there. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the new design and infrastructure.”

“We’ve been working with Perform Group on DAZN since its inception, and their commitment to making insightful, engaging sports coverage accessible to fans never fails to impress. We’re proud to be working with such an innovative company spearheading the development of live sport production and broadcast, and look forward to continue breaking new ground with them as the OTT platform evolves,” shared RCS EMEA Managing Director Mike Ward.

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the world’s most-watched live events. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed across media platforms. www.realitychecksystems.com

ABOUT DAZN

DAZN is a revolutionary live sports streaming service that lets fans to watch their sport, their way. With access to the world’s best sports, including top European football, US sports, tennis, darts and more, fans can watch their favourite teams, leagues and players at home or on the go for an affordable monthly price.

DAZN features the widest array of live sports ever offered on one TV service and has the ability to play, pause and rewind any game with no commercial interruptions and no long-term fixed contracts.

Currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan, fans can find DAZN on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. For more information please go to http://media.dazn.com/en/

ABOUT PERFORM GROUP

Perform is a leading digital sports content and media group. Our mission is to connect the world of sport by supplying some of the quickest, most detailed and most engaging content, managing a network of wholly-owned global media brands and delivering premium sports content directly to fans.

Our B2B brands do this by contributing to one of the world’s most comprehensive sports content collections and distribution operations, servicing global customers in the broadcast, digital media and bookmaking industries. By investing in and developing our own media brands, we create destinations in which global advertisers and brands can engage with a huge worldwide audience of sports fans across all types of digital platform.

Perform group is majority-owned by Access Industries, a privately-held US industrial group with global strategic investments in four key sectors: natural resources and chemicals, media and telecommunications; technology and e-commerce; and real estate. Access Industries was founded in 1986 by its Chairman, Len Blavatnik, a major American industrialist and philanthropist. For more information, visit www.accessindustries.com.

All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

# # #