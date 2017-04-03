PMC Appoints Synthax GmbH to Handle Its Professional Monitor Range In Germany

British loudspeaker manufacturer PMC Speakers has appointed Synthax GmbH as its distributor in Germany, with exclusive responsibility for representing the company’s entire pro audio loudspeaker range.

Based in Planegg near Munich, Synthax is renowned for representing high end pro audio brands across all markets including music and recording, broadcast, film and the education sector. The many brands it represents include RME, Ferrofish, Mogami, Ultrasone, Lake People, IsoAcoustics, and StudioLogic.

Synthax CEO Christof Mallmann says that access to PMC products completes the company’s Professional Audio portfolio, allowing Synthax to be a one-stop shop for its high-end and demanding German user base.

“We have always been interested in reliable and high quality brands, therefore adding PMC’s range of professional products to our roster was a no-brainer. This move means that we can now offer complete, high quality turnkey solutions, from front-end microphones and cabling to renowned soundcards and converters - and now world-leading professional loudspeakers.”

PMC’s professional product range has a rich history in German, with systems installed in many world class studios such as Teldex in Berlin and Dorian Grey and MSM Studios in Munich. Eminent artists such as Kraftwerk are also PMC customers, installing the company’s monitors in their own private studios.

“Whilst PMC has almost a cult following here in Germany, Synthax will be able to add further to the success by providing the market with readily available stock and a full suite of demonstration equipment,” Mallmann adds. “Combined with our 27-year history serving private users, commercial studios, broadcast and post production sectors, there is no doubt Synthax will help raise PMC’s profile and increase its business in the demanding and dynamic German market.”

To showcase the array and quality of PMC’s professional products, Synthax will stock a comprehensive of monitors including the popular twotwo nearfield range, IB1S-A monitors and IB2S-A fully active monitors. The distributor is working closely with regional dealers who can provide suitable listening environments for customers and it will also be conducting demos onsite at users’ own facilities so that customers can experience PMC in a familiar environment.

“There is a healthy demand for very high quality monitoring throughout Germany – private users take their monitoring very seriously as most their productions are done in personal environments, so speakers and acoustics must be the best they can be,” Mallmann says. “Post and Broadcast customers are also demanding reliable speaker products that can easily integrate into both analogue and digital studios. They also want to know that their equipment is well supported and backed up with outstanding technical support, another service Synthax take pride in providing. Finally, there is the rapidly growing education market where only the best equipment is requested to offer the highest quality levels for students.”

Chris Allen, PMC’s Export Sales Manager, says: “We are delighted to be partnering with Synthax, a company that knows the German market inside out and has excellent connections across key market sectors. Synthax is also renowned for the support it gives its customers and this mirrors the values and quality that PMC puts into its own products.”

