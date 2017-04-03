Magewell to Launch 4K USB Video Capture Devices at NAB Show

April 3, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell will unveil new 4K models in its USB Capture Plus series of plug-and-play, external video capture devices at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show, where the company will exhibit in booth SU12813. The new devices combine the highly-regarded quality, feature-richness and ease-of-use of the USB Capture Plus family with full-resolution 4K capture capabilities.

Like existing Magewell USB video ingest solutions, the newest USB Capture Plus models enable all types of computers including laptops to capture professional video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface, with no additional power source required. Available with SDI or HDMI inputs, the 4K USB Capture Plus devices capture resolutions up to 4096x2160, including 3840x2160 Ultra HD.

The new USB Capture SDI 4K Plus captures 4K video at 30 frames per second over its 6Gbps SDI interface, while the USB Capture HDMI 4K Plus supports 4K inputs up to 60fps via HDMI 2.0 connectivity, capturing them at 30fps. 4K inputs with 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 color sampling are automatically converted to 4:2:0 for capture in the NV12 or I420 color space formats, to fit within the bandwidth available in the USB 3.0 standard.

Both models offer loop-through connections, reducing workflow costs and complexity by enabling source signals to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment without the need for external splitters or routers. This cost-effective convenience combines with the devices' rich feature set and extensive compatibility to make them ideal for both end-user applications and as 'glue' solutions for systems integrators implementing complete 4K projects.

Both new 4K USB Capture Plus devices support embedded audio in the SDI or HDMI input signal, as well as separate audio inputs and outputs for capture and monitoring: line-level analog input and output connections on the USB Capture SDI 4K Plus, and an analog microphone input and stereo headphone output on the HDMI model.

Like Magewell's HD models, the new 4K USB Capture Plus devices feature FPGA-based video processing, providing high-quality deinterlacing, up/down conversion and image controls while maximizing CPU availability for third-party software. FPGA-based audio processing featuring ASRC technology delivers superior USB audio handling, while the included USB Capture Utility software gives users advanced control of processing settings and access to detailed status information.

The USB Capture SDI 4K Plus and USB Capture HDMI 4K Plus support Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems and offer broad compatibility with popular streaming, encoding, live production, collaboration, video conferencing and lecture capture software.

These new external devices are the latest Magewell offerings that support the growing demand for 4K capture. Multiple models in the company's Pro Capture family of PCIe cards capture full-resolution 4K video at up to 60fps from a flexible choice of input interfaces, while the high-definition USB Capture HDMI Plus model can down-convert 30fps 4K inputs to HD for capture and recording.

"The adoption of 4K resolution in broadcast, production and professional AV workflows is accelerating, driven by its visual fidelity and the wide availability of affordable 4K displays," said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. "The benefits that Magewell brings to Ultra HD applications have been well-proven with our 4K Pro Capture cards, and we're excited to bring plug-and-play 4K capture to our external USB Capture Plus family with these new devices."

The 2017 NAB Show will take place April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.