DNF Control’s NAB 2017 Line-Up Simplifies, Virtualizes and Provides a Path to IP New Solutions and Enhancements for TV and Radio

Northridge, Calif: DNF Controls – the award-winning and acknowledged leader in Human-to-Machine and Machine-to-Machine interfaces - has announced plans to reveal a line-up at NAB designed to simplify, virtualize and provide a path to full IP control. The manufacturer will demonstrate powerful solutions with and without hardware to drive devices ranging from video and KVM routers to switchers, multi-viewers, graphics, tally systems and much more.

“This industry is constantly evolving, but the one constant is that gear needs to be controlled,” says Dan Fogel, DNF CFO. “We’re proud to bring solutions to NAB based on decades of successful and proven technologies, but engineered to address today’s changing environment including Virtualization, IP and the Cloud.”

GTP-30

Both Radio/Audio & TV/Video

DNF’s GTP-30™ streamlines the path to full IP control. The modular, scalable unit offer the Company’s GTP-32’s workhorse power, but without the physical I/O. It can be used it to drive video/KVM routers, production switchers, multi-viewers, servers and DDRs, graphic devices, tally systems and more.

Virtual GTP-30

Both Radio/Audio & TV/Video

A software-only edition of the GTP-30 with full IP control over video/KVM routers, production switchers, multi-viewers, servers and DDRs, graphic devices, tally systems and more.

GTP-32 Control Processor-Control Delegation & Virtual Router Enhancement Options

For: TV/Video, Radio/Audio, Both Radio/Audio & TV/Video

DNF’s GTP-32 control processor has been significantly enhanced with options to (a) simplify linking control rooms to studios or remote sites for control of on-air camera tallies, profanity delay systems, etc, and (b) a new virtual mode with full functioned emulation of a SAM or Evertz router.

ST600-KIPRO

DNF will debut its ST600-KIPRO, the only Ethernet-based, tactile control panel for AJA’s Ki Pro DDRs. The unit supports up to four units with full transport control to record, play, stop, rewind, fast forward and jog. It can create, name and record clips; mark and recall cue points; view, select, load and play from a specified timecode location.

USP3-TSA

Any touchscreen monitor can be used as a control panel for television or radio with DNF’s USP3-Touchscreen Monitor Adapter. This 3” x 4” module plugs into an off-the shelf monitor to create a virtual Anywhere Interface Box (AIB) to control multi-viewers, or a virtual Universal Switch Panel (USP) to execute multiple user-defined actions.

SW2X1-9 A/B Switch Card

The newest rack-mountable addition to DNF’s popular SW2X1 Control Routing series, the card can be employed multiple ways: as a 2-in/1-out switch or vice versa, or as a passive IN-to-OUT switch. An Enable switch eliminates errors; control it via front panel A/B selection or remotely by GPI trigger.

SPYDER Shotbox

DNF’s SPYDER Shotbox has been enhanced to support Function Keys. Simply press a key to load and “play” a Command Key, or load and “play” a Function Key.

DPI Signal Monitoring System

Introducing a cost-effective standalone Live Mode option when an automation playlist doesn't have to be monitored.

About DNF Controls

DNF Controls has been innovating, designing and delivering trusted device control interfaces for more than 25 years. The California-based company offers a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions designed to meet

the real-world device management needs of studio and remote broadcast, teleproduction and similar facilities.

For additional information, please visit DNFControls.com

